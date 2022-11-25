NFL 2022 Week 12 injury report roundup: Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore questionable for Saints

Getty Images

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Bills, Cowboys, and Vikings and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday .

The Colts and Steelers play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Ravens at Jaguars

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (hip) is off the injury report and set to play, but LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is also out while wide receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring), tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle), running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee), safety Kyle Hamiltion (knee), and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Jaguars did not issue any injury designations this week.

Broncos at Panthers

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee), and DL Jonathan Harris (knee) were ruled out for the Broncos. LB Jake Martin (knee) and FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) are questionable to play.

The Panthers ruled out LB Cory Littleton (ankle), S Myles Hartsfield (ankle), and DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) on Friday. TE Giovanni Ricci (neck) and QB PJ Walker are listed as doubtful. WR Terrace Marshall (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (illness), and TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) are considered questionable.

Bengals at Titans

RB Joe Mixon (concussion) won’t play for the Bengals, but WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) could be back after being listed as questionable. LB Joe Bachie (knee), DB Dax Hill (shoulder), and DT Josh Tupou (calf) are also in the questionable group.

The Titans ruled DE Denico Autry (knee) out on Friday and they listed five other players as questionable. DL Jeffery Simmons (ankle), K Randy Bullock (calf), CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), C Ben Jones (concussion), and RB Hassan Haskins (hip) make up that group.

Bears at Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) is listed as questionable. S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Kyler Gordon (concussion), and LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion) will not play.

The Jets are set to get WR Corey Davis (knee) back after he avoided an injury designation. DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is out, TE Kenny Yeboah (calf) is doubtful, and T Duane Brown (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Falcons at Commanders

LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm), RB Caleb Huntley (ankle), TE Feleipe Franks (calf), and OL Chuma Edoga (knee) are listed as questionable for the Falcons. DT Jalen Dalton (toe) is listed as doubtful.

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) is listed as questionable to make his 2022 debut. TE Logan Thomas (rib) is also listed as questionable while CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) and WR Dax Milne (foot) are not going to play.

Texans at Dolphins

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) is set to miss his second straight game.

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Browns

RB Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to be in the Buccaneers lineup, but DT Vita Vea (foot) is listed as questionable. WR Russell Gage (hamstring) and G Luke Goedeke (foot) have been ruled out.

Browns CB Greg Newsome (concussion) will miss another game.

Raiders at Seahawks

RB Josh Jacobs (calf), LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen), and DT Kendal Vickers (back) are all considered questionable to play for the Raiders.

WR Dee Eskridge (hand) is the only player with a designation for the Seahawks and he has been ruled out.

Chargers at Cardinals

Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) is not going to play on Sunday. S Nasir Adderley (thumb) is listed as doubtful and CB Michael Davis (knee) is the team’s lone player with a questionable designation.

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is set to return to the Cardinals lineup after missing the last two games. T DJ Humphries (back), WR Rondale Moore (groin), CB Byron Murphy (back), and S Charles Washington (chest) will not be in the lineup. WR Greg Dortch (thumb) and QB Trace McSorley (illness) are listed as questionable.

Saints at 49ers

Saints DE Cam Jordan (eye) missed a game due to injury for the first time in his career last week, but he’s been listed as questionable this weekend. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is also listed as questionable and he has not played since Week Five. S JT Gray (hamstring), DE Payton Turner (ankle), and LB Pete Werner (ankle) have all been ruled out. DE Marcus Davenport (calf), G Andrus Peat (triceps), and RB Mark Ingram (knee) are listed as questionable.

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) drew a questionable tag for the 49ers. DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) is listed as doubtful to play.

Rams at Chiefs

Rams QB John Wolford (neck) is off the injury report, but it’s not clear who will get the start with QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) ruled out. C Brian Allen (thumb), LB Travin Howard (hip), and DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee) are also out for the Rams. TE Tyler Higbee (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (ankle), and C Matt Skura (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Chiefs ruled WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out, but they’re set to get WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) back in the lineup. G Joe Thuney (ankle), S Juan Thornhill (calf), and DB Chris Lammons (concussion) are all listed as questionable.

Packers at Eagles

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out for the Packers and LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee) is likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. T David Bakhtiari (knee) and CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) are considered questionable.

The Eagles have no players with injury designations.