NFL 2022 Week 11: Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans 2nd Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 2 1/2-point road favorites against the Houston Texans. That line has inched up to 3, but the O/U went from 40 1/2 to 41. Washington cracked 30 points for the first time last week thanks to the Eagles fumbling near the endzone as time ran out on Monday Night Football.

The win over the Eagles was Washington’s biggest of the season, and will hopefully give them the momentum they need for the final 7 games of the season. They go from the #1 team in the league on Monday night to the worst team in the league when they visit the Texans today. Washington faces another terrible run defense this week, and will look to run the ball early and often.

Injury Report

Matchups: Washington Commanders (5-5) @ Houston Texans (1-7-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 20 | 1 pm ET

Location: NRG Stadium | Houston, Texas

TELEVISION: FOX

Chris Myers (play-by-play)

Robert Smith (analyst)

Jen Hale (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO:

Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 138, XM/SXM 381, Internet 831

Houston: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 812

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings Oddp: Washington -3, O/U 41

Prediction: Washington 23 – Houston 16

Enemy Blog: Battle Red Blog

Hogs Haven Media Information

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: