NFL 2022 Week 10 injury report roundup: Ryan Tannehill officially listed as questionable

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Panthers and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The Commanders and Eagles play on Monday and their final injury reports will be released on Saturday.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers (in Munich)

Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) is listed as questionable and LB Cullen Gillaspia (knee) has been ruled out, but the rest of the team is ready to go in Munich.

S Antoine Winfield (concussion) is set to return for the Buccaneers, but WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), and LB JJ Russell (hamstring) did not make the trip to Germany. TE Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable.

Broncos at Titans

The Broncos will play without LB Baron Browning (hip), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), and FB Andrew Beck (hamstring) this weekend. S Justin Simmons (knee), T Cam Fleming (quad), CB Darius Phillips (illness), LB Nik Bonitto (illness), and WR Kendall Hinton (illness) are all listed as questionable.

Titans head Coach Mike Vrabel said the team will see how QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) progresses over the weekend and he was officially listed as questionable later on Friday. DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), LB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), and defensive back Josh Thompson (knee) have been ruled out. CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and DL Kevin Strong (ankle) joined Tannehill in the questionable group.

Vikings at Bills

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) and DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) are out for the Vikings.

The Bills listed QB Josh Allen (elbow) as a limited participant in Friday’s practice and then tagged him as questionable for Sunday. S Jordan Poyer (elbow) and DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) have been ruled out while CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) is listed as doubtful and LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) is listed as questionable.

Texans at Giants

Texans WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) is listed as questionable after sitting out last weekend. DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin) drew the same tags.

WR Kenny Golladay (knee) is listed as questionable for the Giants, but the expectation is that he’ll play. T Evan Neal (knee) and TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) have been ruled out. LB Oshane Ximenes (quad) and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) joined Golladay in the questionable group.

Jaguars at Chiefs

Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) is listed as questionable and no other players have injury designations.

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is out for the Chiefs and RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee, hamstring) is the team’s Lone questionable player.

Lions at Bears

The Lions ruled WR Josh Reynolds (back) out and T Matt Nelson (calf) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. S Kerby Joseph (concussion), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), and LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

Bears CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) is out for Sunday. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) is listed as doubtful while G Teven Jenkins (hip) and CB Jaylon Johnson (oblique) are considered questionable.

Browns at Dolphins

TE David Njoku (ankle) and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) are out for the Browns. OL Michael Dunn (back) is listed as questionable.

Dolphins T Terron Armstead (toe, calf), OL Austin Jackson (ankle, calf), TE Tanner Conner (knee), and QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) are listed as questionable. TE Hunter Long (concussion, illness) is the only Dolphin that’s been ruled out.

Saints at Steelers

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) is set to return for the Saints, but RB Mark Ingram (knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), C Erik McCoy (calf), G Andrus Peat (triceps), and LB Pete Werner (ankle) are all going to miss Sunday’s game. DE Marcus Davenport (calf), S Marcus Maye (abdomen), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), and S PJ Williams (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Steelers will be missing CB William Jackson III (back) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). LB Malik Reed (personal reasons) and OL Kevin Dotson (abdomen) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Raiders

The Colts ruled RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back, ankle), and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) out and Leonard is heading for injured reserve. The Colts will have QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) back in the lineup. TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) are the team’s only questionable players.

LB Denzel Perryman (hip, ribs) is the only Raider with an injury designation. He’s listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Packers

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable and the Cowboys have expressed confidence that he’ll return to action after a one-game absence. LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) is not going to play.

LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), and CB Eric Stokes (ankle, knee) are all out for the Packers with Stokes expected to miss the rest of the season . T David Bakhtiari (knee) and WR Amari Rodgers (hamstring) are listed as questionable while LB Krys Barnes (concussion) is set to sit out after being listed as doubtful.

Cardinals at Rams

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) and S Budda Baker (ankle) are set to be game-time decisions. WR Greg Dortch (groin), G Cody Ford (illness), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), T DJ Humphries (back), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring), CB Byron Murphy (back), and K Matt Prater (right hip, illness) are also listed as questionable. G Max Garcia (shoulder) and C Rodney Hudson (knee) are not going to play.

QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable to play for the Rams. RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring) and LB Travin Howard (hip) have been ruled out while T Greg Gaines (elbow) and T Alaric Jackson (knee) drew doubtful tags. C Brian Allen (knee) and CB Robert Rochell (illness) joined Stafford with questionable designations.

Chargers at 49ers

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), and WR Mike Williams (ankle) are out again for the Chargers. LB Chris Rumph (knee) is listed as doubtful and the team calls G Brenden Jaimes (shoulder) and T Trey Pipkins (knee) questionable to play this weekend.

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and CB Jason Verrett (knee, Achilles) are out for the 49ers, but WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is set to return. Verrett will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles. DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles) is their only questionable player.