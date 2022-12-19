NFL 2022 Sunday Night Football Week 15: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 4 1/2-point home favorites against the New York Giants. That line has held steady all week, but the O/U went from 40 to 40 1/2. Vegas is keeping it pretty consistent from the score that ended their 1st game two weeks ago, a 20-20 tie.

Washington is coming off of their bye week, and will be getting a few players back that weren’t available two weeks ago. The Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles last week and got blown out 48-22. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a 7-5-1 record. Washington is currently the 6th seed in the NFC and the Giants are the 7th seed.

Injury Report

Matchups: New York Giants (7-5-1) @ Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 18 | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

DraftKings Sportsbook Oddp: Washington -4 1/2, O/U 40 1/2

Prediction: Washington 23 – New York 20

