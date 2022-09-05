NFL 2022 Regular and Postseason Predictions – AthlonSports.com
The Los Angeles Rams remain the talk of the NFL, and not just because they enter the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions. There’s also the matter of how they got their Lombardi Trophy, a blueprint that basically eschewed draft picks for the sake of acquiring high-profile players to fill key spots on their roster.
This all-in approach not only worked for general manager Les Snead, head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ organization, but it’s now being copied across the league. After watching their success, several teams swung big in either free agency or trades (or both) in hopes of landing their missing piece. Between the franchise quarterbacks and top-flight wide receivers, among others, that changed teams, the end result was the wildest offseason in NFL history.
So plenty of attention will be paid to see if the Rams can pull off the rare Super Bowl repeat, but that’s far from the only storyline worth following. Quarterbacks will always generate a lot of Headlines in the NFL and that’s no different in 2022, not with Aaron Rodgers aiming for a three-peat as league MVP, Tom Brady eschewing retirement for another title run, young signal-callers Landing big deals, finding new homes, or both. There are also 10 new head coaches taking over, half of those rookies in addition to Sean Payton and Bruce Arians both stepping down as leaders of the Saints and Buccaneers, respectively. Many lucrative contracts were handed out this offseason, some as a result of the aforementioned flurry of player movement while the wide receiver market was reset multiple times. And not to be left out, the owners also agreed to a tweak of the overtime rules. For as entertaining and thrilling as the Divisional Round playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City was, the ending left a bad taste in pretty much everyone’s mouth.
So how will the 2022 NFL season play out? Here is how a panel of Athlon experts see the season playing out. In addition to projected standings for each division, each panelist presents their wild card (WC) Picks (remember there are three in each conference this season) as well as the respective conference Championship game (CG) pairings and Super Bowl LVII (57) Matchup .
Panelists are Athlon Editors Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer).
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassa
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
|
AFC East
|
1
|
Bills
|
Bills
|
Bills
|
Bills
|
2
|
Dolphins
|
Dolphins
|
Dolphins
|
Dolphins
|
3
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
Patriots
|
4
|
Jets
|
Jets
|
Jets
|
Jets
|
AFC North
|
1
|
Bengals
|
Bengals
|
Bengals
|
Ravens
|
2
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|
Bengals
|
3
|
Browns
|
Browns
|
Browns
|
Steelers
|
4
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|
Steelers
|
Browns
|
AFC South
|
1
|
Colts
|
Colts
|
Colts
|
Colts
|
2
|
Titans
|
Titans
|
Titans
|
Titans
|
3
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
Jaguars
|
4
|
Texans
|
Texans
|
Texans
|
Texans
|
AFC West
|
1
|
Chiefs
|
Chiefs
|
Chiefs
|
Chiefs
|
2
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
3
|
Broncos
|
Broncos
|
Broncos
|
Broncos
|
4
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|
Raiders
|
AFC Playoffs
|
toilet
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
Chargers
|
toilet
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|
Ravens
|
Bengals
|
toilet
|
Broncos
|
Broncos
|
Broncos
|
Broncos
|
CG
|
Chiefs
|
Bills
|
Bills
|
Chiefs
|
over
|
over
|
over
|
over
|
Bills
|
Chiefs
|
Chiefs
|
Bills
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassa
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
|
NFC East
|
1
|
Eagles
|
Eagles
|
Eagles
|
Cowboys
|
2
|
Cowboys
|
Cowboys
|
Cowboys
|
Eagles
|
3
|
Commanders
|
Commanders
|
Commanders
|
Commanders
|
4
|
Giants
|
Giants
|
Giants
|
Giants
|
NFC North
|
1
|
Packers
|
Packers
|
Packers
|
Packers
|
2
|
Vikings
|
Vikings
|
Vikings
|
Vikings
|
3
|
Lions
|
Lions
|
Lions
|
Lions
|
4
|
Bears
|
Bears
|
Bears
|
Bears
|
NFC South
|
1
|
Buccaneers
|
Buccaneers
|
Buccaneers
|
Buccaneers
|
2
|
Saints
|
Saints
|
Saints
|
Saints
|
3
|
Panthers
|
Panthers
|
Panthers
|
Panthers
|
4
|
Falcons
|
Falcons
|
Falcons
|
Falcons
|
NFC West
|
1
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
Rams
|
2
|
49er
|
49er
|
49er
|
49er
|
3
|
Cardinals
|
Cardinals
|
Cardinals
|
Cardinals
|
4
|
Seahawks
|
Seahawks
|
Seahawks
|
Seahawks
|
NFC Playoffs
|
toilet
|
49er
|
49er
|
49er
|
49er
|
toilet
|
Saints
|
Saints
|
Vikings
|
Eagles
|
toilet
|
Vikings
|
Cowboys
|
Cowboys
|
Saints
|
CG
|
Packers
|
Packers
|
Rams
|
Buccaneers
|
over
|
over
|
over
|
over
|
Rams
|
Buccaneers
|
Packers
|
Rams
|Bryan Fischer
|Steven Lassa
|Mark Ross
|Ben Weinrib
|
Super Bowl LVII
|
Chiefs
|
Bills
|
Bills
|
Chiefs
|
over
|
over
|
over
|
over
|
Packers
|
Packers
|
Rams
|
Buccaneers
.