NFL 2022 Regular and Postseason Predictions – AthlonSports.com

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles are the Defending Super Bowl Champions but that doesn’t make them the favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy this season. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams remain the talk of the NFL, and not just because they enter the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions. There’s also the matter of how they got their Lombardi Trophy, a blueprint that basically eschewed draft picks for the sake of acquiring high-profile players to fill key spots on their roster.

Related: 15 Things to Watch During the 2022 NFL Season

This all-in approach not only worked for general manager Les Snead, head Coach Sean McVay and the Rams’ organization, but it’s now being copied across the league. After watching their success, several teams swung big in either free agency or trades (or both) in hopes of landing their missing piece. Between the franchise quarterbacks and top-flight wide receivers, among others, that changed teams, the end result was the wildest offseason in NFL history.

So plenty of attention will be paid to see if the Rams can pull off the rare Super Bowl repeat, but that’s far from the only storyline worth following. Quarterbacks will always generate a lot of Headlines in the NFL and that’s no different in 2022, not with Aaron Rodgers aiming for a three-peat as league MVP, Tom Brady eschewing retirement for another title run, young signal-callers Landing big deals, finding new homes, or both. There are also 10 new head coaches taking over, half of those rookies in addition to Sean Payton and Bruce Arians both stepping down as leaders of the Saints and Buccaneers, respectively. Many lucrative contracts were handed out this offseason, some as a result of the aforementioned flurry of player movement while the wide receiver market was reset multiple times. And not to be left out, the owners also agreed to a tweak of the overtime rules. For as entertaining and thrilling as the Divisional Round playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City was, the ending left a bad taste in pretty much everyone’s mouth.

Scroll to Continue

So how will the 2022 NFL season play out? Here is how a panel of Athlon experts see the season playing out. In addition to projected standings for each division, each panelist presents their wild card (WC) Picks (remember there are three in each conference this season) as well as the respective conference Championship game (CG) pairings and Super Bowl LVII (57) Matchup .

Panelists are Athlon Editors Steven Lassan (@AthlonSteven), Mark Ross (@AthlonMarkR), and Ben Weinrib (@benweinrib), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer).

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassa Mark Ross Ben Weinrib AFC East 1 Bills Bills Bills Bills 2 Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins 3 Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots 4 Jets Jets Jets Jets AFC North 1 Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens 2 Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals 3 Browns Browns Browns Steelers 4 Steelers Steelers Steelers Browns AFC South 1 Colts Colts Colts Colts 2 Titans Titans Titans Titans 3 Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars 4 Texans Texans Texans Texans AFC West 1 Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs 2 Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers 3 Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos 4 Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders AFC Playoffs toilet Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers toilet Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals toilet Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos CG Chiefs Bills Bills Chiefs over over over over Bills Chiefs Chiefs Bills

Bryan Fischer Steven Lassa Mark Ross Ben Weinrib NFC East 1 Eagles Eagles Eagles Cowboys 2 Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles 3 Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders 4 Giants Giants Giants Giants NFC North 1 Packers Packers Packers Packers 2 Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings 3 Lions Lions Lions Lions 4 Bears Bears Bears Bears NFC South 1 Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers 2 Saints Saints Saints Saints 3 Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers 4 Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons NFC West 1 Rams Rams Rams Rams 2 49er 49er 49er 49er 3 Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals 4 Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks NFC Playoffs toilet 49er 49er 49er 49er toilet Saints Saints Vikings Eagles toilet Vikings Cowboys Cowboys Saints CG Packers Packers Rams Buccaneers over over over over Rams Buccaneers Packers Rams