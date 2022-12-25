NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Commanders In For Christmas?

The Washington Commanders are waking up on Christmas morning with a present in their stocking.

The gift isn’t as big as the Dallas Cowboys’ confidence-boosting win against the Philadelphia Eagles or the Minnesota Vikings’ 61-yard field goal to win another one-possession contest, but considering how Naughty the Commanders were starting 1-4 this season, they will take it.

The present? The seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture and the ability to control their own destiny for the final two games at home.

