NFC East cements Legacy as top division in football with 3 teams heading to Divisional Round

The NFC East has been a division full of rich history and dominance through the years, but recent memory serves as a division struggles with inept play.

That is no longer the case.

The best division in football has now reclaimed its title during the 2022-23 NFL season and is setting records along the way. With the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys both winning on wild card weekend, the NFC East has not only firmly supplanted themselves as the Greatest division in football Legacy but set records that only seem attainable for this division alone.

The NFC East is the only division in football with every team carrying a Super Bowl trophy. With now three teams making their way to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, they are the first division since the Reformation of the league in 2002 to have at least three teams in the second round of the playoffs.

It’s a far cry from where the division was just a few years ago.

The NFC East has not had a repeat division winner since the Eagles in 2003 and 2004. Since that time, both the Cowboys and the Birds have led the charge at the top of the division with six division titles. Washington and New York later followed with a handful of their own.

Only the Giants and Eagles have won Super Bowls during that time.

But the work of Brian Daboll, Mike McCarthy, and Nick Sirianni has helped the three playoff teams not only succeed but flourish in a new NFL where coaching matters more than ever. The division isn’t surprised by that ruling. Andy Reid, Joe Gibbs, Tom Landry, and Bill Parcells have all brought a level of dominance to the division that is rarely seen throughout the league as head honchos of the four division franchises.

As the Giants and Eagles set to face off next Saturday and the Cowboys expected to go a week after, the NFC East is at the top of its game, just two years after being at its lowest point.

Two years ago, the 7-9 Washington Football Team won the division in what was arguably the worst division in NFL history. Now, three teams have a continued shot of a Super Bowl and have firmly supplanted the division as the Greatest in NFL history.

