N’Faly Dante ties career-high 22 as Oregon men’s basketball Tops Washington State

With the healthiest lineup it’s had in weeks, Oregon pulled away from Washington State to open Pac-12 play with a win and got back to .500 on the season.

N’Faly Dante tied a career-high with 22 points and seven rebounds and Will Richardson had 15 points and eight assists for the Ducks in a 74-60 win over the Cougars before 5,379 at Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night.

“Will, man the last three games he’s been phenomenal,” Oregon Coach Dana Altman said. “I can’t say it enough. The transformation he’s made, the way he’s got guys playing, I’d like to take a little credit for it but it’s all him. He’s done a hell of a job and really took ownership and the guys follow him.”

Mouhamed Gueye scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half for Washington State (3-3), which entered shooting 44.4% from three but was held to a season-low 21.4% from behind the arc.

“Our guys closed really hard,” Altman said. “Their awareness was really good. They didn’t have one of their three-point shooters so that helped us out a little bit. … We couldn’t let that beat us.”

Instead of a battle from the Perimeter it became a one-on-one Clash in the paint between Gueye and Dante, a fourth-year junior who had 16 points and six rebounds in the second half compared to two points and two rebounds by his counterpart . Oregon had the edge in the paint 52-42 and won the rebounding battle (30-26).

“I thought Dante just kind of wore him down (in the second half),” Altman said. “On the Offensive end he was physical and took it to the basket. On the defensive end I thought he did a good job. You take his turnovers out of the game and Dante really played well.”

Quincy Guerrier had 12 points and Rivaldo Soares had eight points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Ducks.

Brennan Rigsby made his debut for for Oregon and had two points, six rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes, more than the 10-15 Altman was targeting for the junior college transfer but his energy off the bench was consistent and much-needed for a team with eight available Scholarship players.

The Cougars were without Jabe Mullins, who leads WSU in three-point shooting 56.7%, and TJ Bamba scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half for WSU, which took a 44-40 lead with 13:57 to go.

Richardson scored the next five straight for Oregon (4-4), which closed out 34-16. The fifth-year senior, who was 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 at the free throw line, played all 40 minutes for the third time this season and has played less than 30 minutes just once this season.

“He’s not always going to have these kind of numbers, but it doesn’t matter,” Altman said. “Just keep competing and keep fighting and we get guys back and we’ll have a little better flow to things.”