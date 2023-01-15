N’Faly Dante, Jermaine Couisnard lead Oregon men’s basketball to Redemption in upset of No. 9 Arizona

The tone was set by N’Faly Dante in the opening minute. The Oregon center threw down a dunk, stole a pass and then the 6-foot-11 Dante followed with a thunderous posterizing jam over Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa that brought the crowd of 7,970 at Matthew Knight Arena to its feet.

“They pissed me off,” Dante said. “It feels great, especially (when it’s) against somebody you don’t like to make him look embarrassed.”

Saturday afternoon immediately felt different, in that it felt like anything. Less than two days removed from comatose apathy amid one of the most uninspired and lopsided losses in Dana Altman’s 13-year tenure at UO, the Ducks showed up in ways they hadn’t all season against the No. 9 Wildcats.

Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points and had five rebounds and Dante added 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oregon to an 87-68 blowout of Arizona.

It was the best win of the season for Oregon (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12), which got its first over a NET top 15 opponent since beating UCLA last year, and the kind of passionate and intense display fans had been begging for from a team that was ravaged by injuries through the first two months of the season but had two dreadful performances in losses at Colorado and at home against Arizona State with healthier lineups.

“I’m disappointed in our maturity and the fact we can’t do that every game, our discipline to do it every game,” Altman said. “But (I) talked to them about, ‘Who are we? What do we want to be known for? This is what we’ve always done.’

“It’s a great effort but the guys really responded and they showed their competitiveness, played with tremendous energy and the crowd was great. When Dante made the Steal and the and-one play, that’s the most electricity we’ve had in our building. We’ve got to give them something to cheer about, but the students, the fans were really good.”

Dante was 9 of 11 from the field and made four free throws to tie a career-high for the fourth-year junior, who notched his fifth double-double of the season. He said the game was personal for him because Arizona center Oumar Ballo (10-points, seven rebounds) is also from Mali and he wanted to outperform his countryman.

“I want to get a W and I have Mindset before the game that we played them last year and we (got) beat by three,” Dante said. “Everybody was pissed (about the Arizona State loss). I wasn’t having it, had a rough time Friday. I feel like everybody was feeling the same way. We came to practice and everybody was pissed about it and we had to show if we show the way we’re capable of playing we’re really good. I’m glad that everybody responded.”

Kylan Boswell had 15 points and Azuolas Tubelis had 14 points and six rebounds for Arizona (15-3, 4-3), which lost its sixth straight in Eugene.

Couisnard was 9 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 9 from three — a career best, and went 3 of 5 at the line. The fifth-year junior even hit a three on an attempted pass from beyond half court during the first half, a sign of fortuitous things to come for the South Carolina transfer.

Will Richardson had 10 of his 14 points during the second half, including seven during a 15-3 Oregon run after Arizona tied the game at 43. The Ducks never trailed by less than 10 the rest of the game

“I knew this would be a hard game, Dana has a way of getting his team to respond,” Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd said. “This is two years in a row ASU had their way with them and then they played well against us. I imagine that is the best they’ve played all year so I tip my hat to them. …

“The more desperate team played harder today. They deserved to win. We got our ass kicked today by a team that played really well at home.”

Following Thursday’s loss to Arizona State, which was far worse than the 90-73 final indicated, Altman said he couldn’t sleep and drove South on Interstate 5, nearly reaching Roseburg as he contemplated how to reach this team.

“You’re disappointed in yourself when you can’t get a team to play hard,” he said. “As a Coach that’s your first responsibility. So it just drives me nuts. It bothers me the most when we don’t compete. We’ve played bad before and lost games, but our competitiveness can’t be what it was Thursday night or the previous Thursday night against Colorado. Those, that’s just not basketball. That’s not what we want, what we can have. We can’t tolerate that. That’s non-negotiable, can’t have those kind of efforts.

“But how do you get that across to your team? It doesn’t do any good for my staff to know it and I bark at them. It doesn’t do us any good. How do you get it across to your team and I knew yelling and screaming at them wasn’t going to do it so we talked about who we are?”

The tried and true formula Altman has relied on throughout his Hall of Fame career of holding teams under 70 points by limiting them to under 40% shooting from the field and winning the rebounding battle is still Oregon’s identity. That Hallmark combination, which produced five previous wins this season for the Ducks, worked yet again and it’ll have to be replicated several more times if Oregon is going to make a miraculous run for the postseason.

“The formula doesn’t change for the University of Oregon,” Altman said. “That’s who we are. We won a lot of games playing really poor offensively, but focused on those two things (rebounding and field goal percentage defense). … The things that we’ve got to do to be successful, beat them in every category: points off turnovers (19-11), points in the paint (40-30), second chance (14-5), fast break (15-11). Just a different ballclub.

“We were bad the other night and we were good tonight. I didn’t want to take anything from Arizona State because they just kicked our ass, but we were different tonight.”