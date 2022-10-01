Neymar’s surprising reaction to Lionel Messi’s free kick goal

October 01, 2022, 13:48 hs

Paris Saint-Germain is winning by one goal against Nice, in gameweek number nine of Ligue 1. The match was clearly dominating, but the goal took almost half an hour, until Lionel Messi broke the 0-0 with a free kick goal poem.

As soon as Lionel Messi’s left-footed shot entered the home goal, his friend Neymar ran faster than anyone to celebrate the goal with the Argentine. Even Ney looked happier than Messi himself. The Brazilian could not contain his Joy and jumped into Messi’s arms, an emotional image at the Parc des Princes.

if you want to the Adidas Argentina Men´s World Cup Jersey Messi #10. Buy here

More related news:

After the dispute with Neymar and Messi, Galtier’s decision with Mbappe vs. Nice

PSG’s mastermind admits committing a huge mistake

It is the second goal from a free kick in two games, one with Argentina in the friendly against Jamaica, and this one at Paris Saint-Germain against Nice. The 1-0 also served to maintain the point distance against Olympique Marseille, who won and put pressure on Galtier’s team.

Minutes after the goal, the referee signaled another free kick in favor of Paris Saint-Germain, and also, in a place very similar to the first, a distance in which Lionel Messi already has everything calculated, however, the Argentine ‘gave away’ the free kick to Neymar, who had been wanting to shoot the previous one. It wasn’t a goal, but the gesture shows their friendship inside and outside the court.

PSG, now in Champions League mode

After the return of football at the club level, now PSG has fulfilled its duties and is now thinking about the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Benfica this Wednesday, where they will look for their number 9 points, of the 9 available. Winning would mean almost mathematically Qualifying for the next round.