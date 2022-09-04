Neymar’s Incredible reaction after Mbappé’s goal against Nantes

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

September 03, 2022, 13:55 hs

PSG is preparing for its debut in the Champions League where it will face the difficult team of Juventus. The objective of the French club is to be European champion, they have never been able to win this Championship and it is a great wish for Paris Saint Germain.

Coach Christophe Galtier wanted to rest important soccer players of the cub in the match against Nantes. The Brazilian striker Neymar and the Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos, left them on the substitute bench so that they arrive fit for their Champions League debut.

While Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi started against Nantes, being the most dangerous players in this match. Coach Galtier hopes that his team can continue to improve and have a great game against Juventus.

This is how Neymar reacted

Mbappé scored his fifth goal of the season against Nantes. The French striker made a great move to open the scoring. This action caused Neymar to celebrate on the substitute bench, we must remember that these two great players had problems a few weeks ago and that they caused controversy at PSG.