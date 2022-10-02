Neymar’s decision at PSG after Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Nice

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Neymar has been playing for PSG for several seasons after leaving FC Barcelona. In Spain, the Brazilian had great moments and won a Champions League, he was also one of the most beloved players by fans. At Barça he made a great duo with Lionel Messi and now they play together again in Paris.

Neymar this season has had conflicts with Kylian Mbappe, these were for wanting to collect a penalty in a match. This action was a real scandal in France and made the club managers angry so they had to intervene to solve this problem.

The Brazilian striker this season has had a great performance, he has seven goals and six assists. With the Brazilian team he is at a great level and he is the leader in his team. He now wants to be world Champion in Qatar, in addition to winning the Champions League at Paris Saint Germain.

Neymar’s decision

After the problems with Mbappe, the striker tried to leave the club in this transfer market, even the Frenchman expected him to leave the team but there were no interesting offers for Ney. Now Kylian scored a great goal against Nice and did not want to celebrate with Neymar, that is why the Brazilian will try to leave next season. Reports indicate that Barcelona and Premier League Clubs would hire him.