Neymar Rips Match Referee After Receiving a Yellow Card For Post-Goal Celebration vs. Maccabi Haifa

Ligue 1 referees have not had any issue with Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar’s new post-goal celebration this season. However, Daniel Siebert, who regularly officiates Bundesliga matches, was not too fond of Neymar’s celebration following his goal in PSG’s UEFA Champions League away group stage fixture against Maccabi Haifa.

Neymar put the finishing touches on a win for PSG on Wednesday with a late goal. He then once again pulled off his new post-goal celebration, which earned him an immediate yellow card from Siebert.

Yes, Neymar received a yellow card for doing one of his signature celebrations.

Neymar was not too pleased to have received the yellow card, as he took to Twitter after the match to express his frustrations over the call.

“Total lack of respect for the athlete,” Neymar wrote. “This kind of thing can’t happen.

I get a yellow card for simply not having done anything and I still get hurt. And the judge? They won’t even say he made a mistake! A lot of lack of respect.”

In his post-match press conference, PSG manager Christophe Galtier also chimed in on the officiating decision, as he noted that Siebert believed that the Celebration was a “little too much.”

“Yes, but I didn’t have an explanation with Ney,” Galtier said. “I just asked him to stay very calm. They had just scored a beautiful goal, very important for us. After talking with the referee at the end of the game, they considered that Ney had celebrated a little too much. I think it’s a very, very severe card.”

PSG took care of business in the contest with a 3-1 win.