Neymar: Neymar sending a message with his new goal celebration

Neymar’s footballing ability can’t be questioned. Although consistency isn’t his biggest strength, it seems his recent problems with Kylian Mbappe have actually been good for him.

The Brazilian has had an exceptional start to the season with eight goals and seven assists between Ligue 1, the Champions League and the Trophy des Champions for Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar knows he has to maintain this form if he wants to keep his starting spot with the Brazilian national team, as Real Madrid’s Vinicius is hot on his heels.

New Celebration

Until recently, Neymar celebrated his goals the same way as an NBA star Steph Currywho first used the “night-night” celebration during Golden State’s Championship run.

However, the Brazilian has changed things up recently. Neymar now puts his hands on top of his head while sticking out his tongue.

As he explained on his Twitter account, the gesture is directed at his detractors.

They used the Celebration against Bresta match in which his goal secured all three points for PSG.

In the 29th minute of the match, Lionel Messi played a great through ball for Neymar, who controlled the ball before firing home with his left.

Problems with Mbappe

There are several big names within the PSG ranks, which can lead to friction.

Although Kylian Mbappe and Neymar put the penalty controversy behind them, there was another talking point during their recent match against Juventus.

While PSG were leading 2-0, Mess got hold of the ball on the counter and surged forward, with he Frenchman on the right.

Mbappe could have given the ball to Neymar for an easy goal, but instead, they opted for a near-post finish.

The Brazilian didn’t take Mbappe‘s selfishness well, as they squandered a chance to put Juve away.