Neymar Jr confirmed fit for Brazil-Korea World Cup game

Brazil have received a massive boost ahead of their Round of 16 Clash against South Korea on Monday with Neymar available and in contention for the game.

The 30-year-old had sustained a ligament damage during Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia and then missed the remaining group stage matches against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Coach confirms Neymar’s fitness

Brazil Coach Tite however confirmed on Sunday that Neymar is fit again and will play a part if everything goes well. Speaking at the press conference the Selecao Head Coach said, “Neymar will train today in the afternoon and if he Trains well he will play.”

On being asked whether Neymar would start or come on from the bench, Tite said that his preference has always been to start his best players.

However, the head Coach also Stressed that he would not risk Neymar’s return and his decision will depend on the medical staff’s backing, “If he plays, it’s because he is in full health and ready to start, to play from the beginning and the entire game with no limitations.”

Danilo also fit

The 61-year-old also confirmed that right back Danilo is also available for selection while Alex Sandro too will be trained on Sunday before the crunch encounter.

Earlier in the week, Brazil suffered two fresh injury blows with Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles both ruled out of the World Cup through knee injuries.

Brazil, who came into the World Cup as pre-tournament favorites, have been far from their best in the group stages and will need to raise their game for the knockout stages.

While they did manage to pick victories against Serbia and Switzerland, they looked lackluster and ordinary on the ball in their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

The South American side have also lacked creativity and goals up front, thus Neymar’s return to the side will be a huge blessing. The Selecao will face a very spirited South Korean side who defied all odds beating Portugal 2-1 in their last group encounter to qualify for the knockout stages.

