Neymar Becomes PSG’s Fourth Highest Goal Scorer of All Time After Brest Masterclass ▷ SportsBrief.com

Neymar wrote his name in the Sands of time at Paris Saint-Germain with his most-recent goal against Brest in the French elite division

The 30-year-old became PSG’s fourth all-time top scorer with his goal, the match-winner, against Brest at the Parc des Princes

Since joining the Parisians for a world-record fee of €222 million in 2017, Neymar appears to be having his best season yet this term

Neymar became PSG’s fourth all-time top scorer after netting the match-winner in his side’s narrow win against Brest on Saturday afternoon.

The red-hot Brazilian Winger has been in blistering form since the start of the season – scoring eight goals and contributing with six assists in just seven outings in the French top-flight.

His solitary Strike against Brest ensured he chalked a major feat in the history of Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar scored the only goal as PSG overcame a late scare to secure a Vital 1-0 win over Brest in the French Ligue 1. Photo credit: @PSG_English

Source: Twitter

Neymar’s 110th goal for the Parisians ensured he surpassed Portuguese striker Pauleta’s total of 109 goals.

Pauleta achieved his feat in 211 games, however, the former Barcelona superstar surpassed the Portuguese striker’s tally in just 152 games.

He is currently behind Zlatan Ibrahimović, who reached 156 in all competitions, and current teammate Kylian Mbappé who has 180 and counting while Edinson Cavani remains the club’s leading scorer with 200 goals.

Neymar opens up on his major role in helping Leo Messi adapt to life at PSG

Neymar has explained that he played a specific role in helping Lionel Messi settle into life at Paris Saint-Germain after a difficult first season.

Messi made a high-profile switch to PSG from Barcelona last summer after it became apparent that the Spanish side could not renew his contract.

The Argentine, arguably the best player ever, struggled to replicate his astronomical levels at PSG after he scored only a paltry six league goals. He was also unable to prevent PSG from exiting the Champions League at the hands of eventual winners, Real Madrid.

Neymar strikes again as PSG continue unbeaten start to Ligue 1

Earlier, Sports Brief reported that Paris Saint-Germain continued their unbeaten start to the French Ligue 1 with a narrow win over Brest on Saturday afternoon.

Neymar’s first-half Strike was more than enough to hand Christoph Galtier’s men the three maximum points at stake.

Fresh from defeating Juventus in the UEFA Champions League opener, Galtier tweaked his starting lineup – giving rest to Skipper Marquinhos and Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes.

