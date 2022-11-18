Neyland Stadium renovation restarts as Vols football plays road games

Construction has restarted in and around Neyland Stadium now that Tennessee’s home football schedule is over.

The south end of the stadium has been fenced off. Construction crews are cleaning out and demolishing dorm rooms and offices in multiple levels of the old South Stadium Hall dorm structure, which opened in 1948.

Also, the south end of Neyland Stadium will be shored up structurally and prepared for Utility work in the summer.

Tennessee played its final home game against Missouri last week. It will finish the regular season with road games at South Carolina and Vanderbilt and play the postseason at a neutral site.

Construction will continue until the Vols’ 2023 home opener in September. It continues the first phase, which is expected to be done in fall 2026.

The revised project requires a budget increase of $108 million, pushing spending for the first phase of Neyland Stadium renovations to $288 million. The total project was expected to cost $340 million when it was first approved in November 2017.

The project will be fully paid for without tuition or tax revenue. Part of the reason for the project’s price tag is rising labor, material and construction costs in the past two years.

This season, Neyland Stadium debuted a renovated lower west club, a new upper north social deck and video board, and returned the VOLS letters atop the stadium.

