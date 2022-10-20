Neyland Stadium noise level record set vs Alabama

Neyland Stadium was the loudest it has ever been in its 101 years of existence on Saturday.

Vols fans Shattered the previous stadium record of 118 decibels, reaching a volume of 125.4 during the Tennessee football 52-49 win over No. 1 Alabama. The 120-125 decibel range is similar to that of a jet engine, being right next to emergency vehicle Sirens or a crack of Thunder happening right above you.

When UT Offensive line Coach Glen Elarbee spoke at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday, he thanked the fans for the loud, hostile environment.

“Literally when I was on the bench trying to draw up plays and make corrections like guys could hardly hear me,” Elarbee said. “I can’t imagine what it’d be like if you’re out there for the Alabama offense trying to function. Just the Greatest environment in the world.”

In the Crimson Tide’s first loss of the season, they had four false starts, two delay of game penalties and missed the field goal that would have put them in the lead with seconds to go.

“The energy from our fans, the student body and our entire stadium was electric,” Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel said. “Rocky Top is special … This is college football, and it is absolutely as good as it gets in the country.”

