Next up for Michigan basketball: No. 3 Virginia, the best old team in the country

ANN ARBOR — Virginia, the team Michigan will host on Tuesday night, plays a unique defense. Essentially, one defender puts pressure on the ball and his four teammates pack the middle of the floor to help with dribble penetration.

The “Pack Line” has helped Virginia become one of the most consistent programs in the country and contributed to this season’s 5-0 start and No. 3 national ranking.

“Oh man. I don’t have the solution,” Michigan head Coach Juwan Howard said on Monday. “They play hard. They’re all bought in to the system. They’ve developed Habits their Coach has taught. I’ve really been impressed with how connected they are on the defensive side of the ball.”

Howard was likely downplaying his own understanding of the “Pack Line,” but he’s certainly got his work cut out for him on Tuesday night when the Cavaliers come to Crisler Center as part of the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge (9:35 pm ET , ESPN).

The defense is not the only thing that makes the Cavaliers unique. They are the rare combination of old and talented. All five starters from last season are back; the program lost just 12 percent of its minutes from a year ago. (Michigan, meanwhile, has only one returning starter.) The top six includes two fifth-year seniors, two seniors, and two juniors.

And while last year’s Virginia Squad failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, it still won 21 games (two more than Michigan). This season, Virginia already has wins over Baylor (currently ranked No. 6) and Illinois (No. 16) in Las Vegas. This is Virginia’s first true road game of the year.

In addition to the defense that forces opponents to work through nearly all of the shot clock on most possessions, Virginia’s offense is excruciatingly patient and precise. The Cavaliers are assisting on a greater percentage of baskets than any team in the country. They’re shooting 44.8 percent from 3 (fourth best). They’re getting to the free throw line a ton (second-highest rate in the country).

The scoring is balanced, led by former Indiana guard Armaan Franklin’s 13.8 points per game. Point guard Kihei Clark is one of those college players who seems like he’s been around for a decade; he was a starter as a freshman when Virginia won the national championship in 2019.

Analytics site kenpom.com has an “experience rating,” and Virginia ranks sixth in the country.

“The key word is connected,” Howard said in a video call. “They are connected by the fact that they know each other very well. … They do a very good job of playing together.”

The Wolverines (5-1, unranked) have the benefit of a reliable inside scorer in Hunter Dickinson (18.5 points per game), but they’ll need to hit seven or eight 3s on Tuesday. Michigan’s starting backcourt is a combined 7-for-46 from deep, a stat that was mentioned to Howard on Monday.

“Am I worried or concerned?” Howard replied. “Well, I’m not at all.”

He didn’t provide much of an answer when asked about the importance of this game, at home, in a week when Michigan will travel to London to face No. 19 Kentucky. He did address the late tip on his radio show on Monday night: “I’ll tell you this: I’m not a huge fan of 9:30 games.”

(That shouldn’t stop Michigan president Santa Ono from attending. He’s had this game circled on his calendar since he took over in October, as his brother is a Professor at Virginia.)

According to a report on Monday, this will be the final season of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Michigan is 8-12 overall, and has faced Virginia once previously in the event, losing on the road in 2011, the last meeting between the programs.

Howard is all about daily improvement. He wants the Wolverines to play hard, smart, and together, to defend with intensity and shoot with confidence. On Tuesday, to see what they want to be, they can look across the court.