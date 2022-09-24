‘Next Tiger Woods 59’: Golf World Erupts After Max Homa Shows Similar Manners As Tiger Woods

Many golfers over the years have been labeled as the next Tiger Woods. But not many keep up with the stature. However, Max Homa has been making a name for himself in the world of golf in recent years. Although the rising golfer still has a lot to achieve to match Tiger’s accolades, Homa sure does have similar mannerisms as him. With the latest similarity caught to attention during the 2022 Presidents Cup, fans on Twitter reacted to the resemblance between the two golfers.

Max Homa has had one of his best professional seasons this year. The 31-year-old had two wins in the 2021-22 season and started off the new season by successfully defending his Fortinet Championship. He is currently at his highest position in the World Golf Rankings at 16th rank.

Although the 7 professional wins may seem like a miniature in front of Tiger Woods’ accomplishments, they still have a lot in common. In case you missed it, the fans on Twitter caught the resemblance in the mannerism of the golfers.

Max Homa replicates Tiger Woods’ fist pump

While representing Team USA in the 2022 Presidents Cup, Max Homa was teamed up with Billy Horschel to take on Team International’s Corey Conners & Taylor Pendrith. Homa finished birdie-birdie to secure the four-ball game and gave the Americans the huge margin lead of 8-2.

Although many cherished the calm and composed birdie of the Californian-born golfer, some noticed a familiar celebration. After winning the game for Team USA with a beautiful putt, Max Homa fist pumped in joy.

Since his debut year in 1996, Tiger Woods has been celebrating his big wins and great shots with an enthusiastic fist pump. However, as the years passed by, Woods’ Achievements grew, and so did his iconic celebration in the world of golf. Many athletes around the world copy the euphoric celebration, thanks to Tiger Woods.

Now, Homa became the recent star to imitate Tiger through his celebration. Instead of talking about Team USA’s win, fans on Twitter seem to have gotten more excited after watching Max Homa’s celebration. However, some did give the 31-year-old props for his beautiful shot while one fan even recalled watching Kevin Kisner is on the broadcast.

Fans on Twitter react to similar mannerisms of Woods and Homa

Let’s take a look at what fans on Twitter had to say:

Max Homa already has the same mannerisms as the Hall of Famer. Considering his recent run of great form, he might as well have a chance to match his on-course record in the future.

What do you think of the similarities? Do you think Max Homa is on the path to become like Tiger Woods? Let us know in the comments section below.

