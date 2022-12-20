Next Major League Soccer season starts Feb. 1 is Apple TV+

MLS Season Pass

On Tuesday, Major League Soccer announced its 2023 season schedule for Apple TV+ and introduced the MLS Season Pass.

Fans can enjoy consistent matches on Saturdays and select Wednesdays at 7:30 PM local time starting February 1. MLS Season Pass will also offer a five-hour live whip-around show to Capture the key moments from every match, from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games.

Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass in the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month starting on February 1 during the season or $99 per season. Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

Each full-season ticket account will include a subscription to MLS Season Pass. And through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

MLS Season Pass, a subscription service from Apple and MLS, announced in November, will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup. However, it excludes the Leagues Cup and Champions Cup for viewers in Mexico.

Apple TV+ subscribers will have access to certain MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, at no extra cost. Some games will also be available for free in the Apple TV app. Select matches will also be available on FOX networks in the US, and on TSN and RDS in Canada.

Fans can find the entire MLS schedule here, and Apple shared Highlights of the season in its announcement. They include “MLS is Back,” the debut of expansion team St. Louis City SC, the return of Rivalry Week, and more.