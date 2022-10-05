Next-level progression key for Nique Clifford, CU Buffs men’s basketball

Nique Clifford missed the first two preseason practices for the Colorado men’s basketball team last week while trying to shake off a nagging illness.

Getting back into the swing of things wasn’t easy.

“That took more out of me than any sickness I had,” Clifford said with a bit of a breathless laugh after returning to practice. “I’ve got to get back into it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button