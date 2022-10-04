Next-level progression key for Nique Clifford, CU Buffs men’s basketball – BuffZone

Nique Clifford missed the first two preseason practices for the Colorado men’s basketball team last week while trying to shake off a nagging illness.

Getting back into the swing of things wasn’t easy.

“That took more out of me than any sickness I had,” Clifford said with a bit of a breathless laugh after returning to practice. “I’ve got to get back into it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button