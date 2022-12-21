Next Goal Wins Release Date Pushed to Fall 2023

The next goal wins, but what happens when the goalpost keeps moving? It looks like Taika Waititi‘s long-awaited soccer film, Next Goal Winswill have to learn the hard way as the film’s release date has been pushed back, yet again. Next Goal Wins was set to be released to theaters by Searchlight Pictures on April 21, 2023. However, the film is now set to be released on September 22, 2023.





Next Goal Wins was originally announced way back in 2019 and is a narrative adaptation of a 2014 documentary of the same name by Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. The upcoming film will tell the story of the American Samoa national team, who bring in a new coach, Thomas Rongento help them Transform themselves into an elite team after losing a match to Australia with an impressive 31-0 score.

The film is directed and co-written by Waititi, whose reputation has skyrocketed in recent years following the success of his films Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok. His follow-up to Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, was met with mixed reviews but still went on to make over $700 million at the global box office. However, his brand of sharp humor and creative visual direction has become a signature of his work and has garnered praise from audiences. As to what of this will carry over to Next Goal Wins is yet to be seen. Despite the anticipation for the film, the project was filmed several years ago, and since its original production, the film has shifted release dates several times.

In addition to Waititi, the film was also co-written by Iain Morris. The film stars Michael Fassbender as the Dutch-American soccer coach, Thomas Rongen. Besides Next Goal Wins, Fassbender is also set to appear in Kung Fury 2 and The Killer. Along with Fassbender, the film also stars a comedic actor Will Arnett, Mad Men alum Elisabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Uli Latukefu, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangiand Semu Filipo among others.

No trailer has yet been released for the long-awaited film. As of now, Next Goal Wins is set to be released to theaters on September 22, 2023. The documentary Next Goal Wins is available to purchase and stream on Prime Video and Vudu. You can take a look at the documentary’s trailer below and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for updates on the film.