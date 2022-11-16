Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 14th Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

As the Blue Devils head to Pittsburgh this weekend looking for a third consecutive win, the crew caught up with junior safety Jaylen Stinson . The Opelika, Ala., native reflects on his 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last year against the Panthers, discusses the dramatic turnaround for Duke’s defense, and reveals why he switched numbers for his junior season. The Episode also features a detailed look at Pittsburgh with Harding, as two of the most physical teams in the ACC are set to square off in the Steel City.

