Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 12th Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

Following the Blue Devils’ Lone open date of the season, the crew caught up with safety Darius Joiner . The Graduate transfer leads Duke in tackles through eight games as his group looks to secure a sixth win this Friday night in Boston to reach Bowl Eligibility for the first time since 2018. In the team’s conversation with Joiner, they’ll also touch on a historic day for the Blue Devils defense at Miami and find out what brought him to Durham.

