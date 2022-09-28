Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the eighth Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

With non-conference play in the rearview mirror, the crew sits down with senior offensive lineman Jacob Monk , the Blue Devils’ Lone Captain on the Offensive side of the football. Monk takes the team inside the process that led to his transition from playing guard to center. He also breaks down Duke’s play up front through the first four games and reflects on the opportunity to play for the program he pulled for growing up. In addition, the crew takes a detailed look at the state of the ACC Coastal as the Blue Devils begin league play and present their thoughts on the upcoming Matchup with the Cavaliers.

#GoDuke