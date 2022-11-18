Newtown High Girls’ Soccer Team Had Overall Successful Slate

Newtown High School’s girls’ soccer team saw its solid season come to an end with a 2-1 loss to visiting Trumbull in the first round of the Class LL State Tournament, at Blue & Gold Stadium, on November 8.

The No. 8 Nighthawks fell behind and tied the game when Sydney Oltran scored off a cross from Skyler Howard Midway through the second half. Well. 25 Trumbull reclaimed the lead shortly thereafter and advanced.

Newtown had chances, with Oltran and Ella Morits creating some late opportunities. Goalkeeper Ryann Heim-Sherwood made plays to keep it a 2-1 game and give the Hawks some hope, but Trumbull closed the door.

“We really wanted it and just couldn’t capitalize on our chances,” said senior Captain Riley Powers, who had an overflowing handful of shots toward Trumbull’s net.

Newtown managed a trio of corner kicks and Trumbull had six. Heim-Sherwood finished with ten saves.

Despite the exit, this season was a memorable one overall for the Nighthawks. They had a preseason adjustment to make following both graduation of some of last year’s players and losses of team members to other sports.

The Hawks went on to post a 10-3-3 mark in the regular Slate record. Team unity, Heim-Sherwood said, helped carry them to a good seeding and first-round state playoff contest.

“I think it was a successful season. The team Chemistry was the best it’s ever been,” senior Captain Hannah Snayd said. “We all just wanted to be here.”

“I think it was a good year. We all had a lot of fun every game. We were really close this year — that helped us be successful,” added Bella Gerace, also a senior captain.

Brooke Jackson, right, controls the ball during Newtown’s 2-1 state tourney game loss to visiting Trumbull on November 8. —Bee Photos, Hutchison

Bella Gerace settles the ball during a play in the middle of the field.

Riley Powers, right, has possession as she makes a move along the sideline.

Mackenzie Del Pozo gains control of the ball.

Sydney Oltran sends a pass across the field.

Goalkeeper Ryan Heim-Sherwood gives the ball a boot.