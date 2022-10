STRATFORD — Newtown knew to expect a challenge traveling to Bunnell Friday night and that is just what the Nighthawks got.

Bunnell hung around all game, but it was Newtown doing enough in the fourth quarter to secure the 28-14 SWC win.

“We won the game but it wasn’t clean by any means. We need to execute better on the Offensive side of the ball,” said Newtown Coach Bobby Pattison, whose team improved to 5-1. “We had a nice kick return on special teams and the defense overall played well, we just bailed them out in certain spots and they converted a few fourth downs on us and hung around. They have a good team and we expect them to play hard. I’m happy with the result but feel we need to improve on our Offensive execution.”

The first half was a defensive battle as Newtown’s trip to the red zone late in the second quarter was the only time either team got inside the 30.

The Nighthawks, who moved up to sixth in the CIAC Class L playoff ratings, made the most of that trip, capping a 47-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Dylan Magazu and led 7-0 at halftime.

Magazu, who recently committed to Elon, would score the Lone touchdown of the third quarter, diving in from 1-yard out.

Newtown was threatening to go up by more, but KK Smalls picked off Magazu in the end zone late in the third quarter.

Bunnell took that momentum all the way down the field, scoring on a 12-yard pass to Rohan Terrell from Carlo Maselli.

The good feelings would be short lived as Caleb Smith took the ensuing kickoff back 81 yards for a touchdown.

“It was a little deflating. We thought we’d get in there and pin them deep, but the kid made a great play and it changed the game for them,” Bunnell Coach Ty Jenkins said. “We came back out swinging. That’s Newtown, a perennial power, and tonight we showed we can play with them. We had lost two games by a combined nine points and I know, we are a good football team. Tonight, we showed in the second half that we are a good football team.”

Bunnell is now 3-3 with an Uphill climb to make the CIAC Class MM playoffs.

Bunnell will be at Notre Dame-Fairfield next week.

The Bulldogs did not go quietly, cutting the lead to 21-14 with 4:14 to play on a 2-yard run by Michael Trovarelli.

However, Newtown would march back down the field, putting the game away on a 34-yard jet sweep to Andrew Sweirbut with 2:00 left.

“We play Bunnell every year and it’s always a dogfight,” Newtown MLB/TE Mark Sokk said. “We just had to go out and execute. We planned all week for this. We know (Trovarelli) is a good player and we went to stop him. We stopped him and went beyond that.”

Newtown has a big SWC Matchup with unbeaten Barlow next Friday at home at 7 pm

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Mark Sokk, Newtown: The All-State linebacker was in on multiple tackles all night, including several key stops on tackles for a loss.

QUOTABLE

“Mark Sokk is phenomenal and is all over the field,” Pattison said. “He was an all-state kid last year and we expect him to be an all-state kid this year. He’s a Captain of the defense and he does it all for us. He’s physical, tackles well and gets people lined up well. am very happy with how he played.”

NEWTOWN 28, BUNNELL 14

NEWTOWN 0 7 7 14–28

BUNNELL 0 0 0 14–14

N—Dylan Magazu 9 run (Andrew Sweirbut kick)

N—Magazu 1 run (Sweirbut kick)

B—Rohan Terrell 12 pass Carlo Maselli (kick good)

N—Caleb Smith 81 kickoff return (Sweirbut kick)

B—Michael Trovarelli 2 run (kick good)

N—Sweirbut 34 run (Sweirbut kick)