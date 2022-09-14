Newtown Arts Festival Returning To Fairfield Hills September 17-18

Giant puppets, jugglers, and tight wire walkers from Circus Moves, Mattica Arts and Sova Dance & Puppet Theater will all take center stage when Newtown Arts Festival, now in its tenth year, returns September 17-18 to the large playing fields at Fairfield Hills .

Hours are 11 am to 5 pm both days. Entrance is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and under.

The main entrance and exit will be at the southern corner of the field, along DG Beers Boulevard in the shadow of the former Kent House.

The festival offers 60+ artisans, music all day long, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, performers from all fields of the arts and free arts/crafts activities for kids (or the kids within us).

The Beer & Wine Garden will open at noon and close at 4:30 each day. Cash and credit card payments will be accepted, with the option of adding a tip to the payments. Tips will be included in the festival proceeds to support the arts in Newtown.

Also returning this year will be Newtown artist Julia Provey, who will be creating an eight-foot mural with the help of arts festival attendees.

Multiple shade tents will provide relief from the sun, as well as places to gather and enjoy refreshments.

More than 80 vendors will fill the booths within Artisan Alley, according to the festival website. Glass artists, jewelers, photographers, fine crafters, potters, fabric artists and others have all signed up, filling all of this year’s available openings.

Festival Chair Barbara Snyder is extremely proud of the festival.

“This is a very unique event,” she said August 22. “It’s the only event I know of with arts and dance and food — 10 food trucks this year! — two children’s museums, and so much more.

“We also have eight dance academies coming to perform,” she added. “It really is unique.”

Admission can be paid at the gate or done in advance through the festival website, newtownartsfestival.com.

Parking is free, with attendees asked to park at Reed School. Handicapped parking is available on the Fairfield Hills campus.

Kids of all ages are welcome at the arts festival, but pets are not.

Only service animals will be admitted into the festival area.

Friday Night Opening

On Friday, September 16, Newtown Arts Festival and Newtown Cultural Arts Commission will co-host, with Edmond Town Hall, a headlining concert by Amy Helm. Tickets are $40.

The evening will open with a cocktail hour at 5, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will also be operating.

The arts festival’s three previous chairs —Donna Mangiafico, Dr Paul Mangiafico, Terry Sagedy, and Jennifer Johnston Cebry — will also be attending, according to the current chair.

“The tenth year of the festival is a big deal for us,” Snyder said. “The past chairs have all been invited to join us for the cocktail event because we want to celebrate them, and also thank them for their time and work.”

Connecticut singer-songwriter Elle Sera has opening act honors at 7. Sera continues to celebrate her EP Little Firereleased in February.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Helm will follow at 8.

Tickets for Friday can be purchased through the arts festival website or EdmondTownHall.org.

Newtown Arts Festival, now in its tenth year, returns September 17-18 to the large playing fields at Fairfield Hills. An opening night concert is also planned at Edmond Town Hall. —Ryan Patrick design

The 2022 Newtown Arts Festival will return to the playing fields at Fairfield Hills on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18, with dozens of artisans, multiple performances, ten food trucks, a Beer & Wine Garden, and opportunities for every age to explore all things art. —Newtown Arts Festival Committee illustration

Thousands of people will be welcomed to the Fairfield Hills campus for this year’s Newtown Arts Festival. —photo courtesy Newtown Arts Festival Committee

A view of a few vendors’ tents in the 2021 festival as seen from the entrance. Terrific Totes, in the tent at left, will be among the returning offerings this month. —Bee file photo

Gold Roots opened last year’s Arts Festival Friday night concert, presented outdoors at Fairfield Hills. Audiences this year have an indoor concert to look forward to, with Amy Helms headlining at Edmond Town Hall on September 16. —Bee file photo