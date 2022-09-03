Newtown Arts Festival Returning For 10th Year

Giant puppets, jugglers, and tight wire walkers from Circus Moves, Mattica Arts and Sova Dance & Puppet Theater will all take center stage when Newtown Arts Festival, now in its tenth year, returns September 17-18 to the large playing fields at Fairfield Hills .

Hours are 11 am-5 pm both days. Entrance is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and under.

The main entrance and exit will be at the southern corner of the field, along DG Beers Boulevard in the shadow of the former Kent House.

The festival offers 60+ artisans, music all day long, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, performers from all fields of the arts and free arts/crafts activities for kids (or the kids within us).

Also returning this year will be Newtown artist Julia Provey, who will be creating an eight-foot mural with the help of arts festival attendees.

Multiple shade tents will provide relief from the sun, as well as places to gather and enjoy refreshments.

The festival, Sponsored by the Newtown Cultural Arts Commission, has grown from a local event, in 2012, to a premier arts festival in Fairfield County.

Ten years ago, the commission had a vision of a community-centered event that would not only raise money for Scholarships and Grants but would also share the many Joys of the arts with the community.

Festival Chair Barbara Snyder is extremely proud of the festival’s growth.

“This is a very unique event,” she said August 22. “It’s the only event I know of with arts and dance and food — 10 food trucks this year! — two children’s museums, and so much more.

“We also have eight dance academies coming to perform,” she added. “It really is unique.”

Admission can be paid at the gate or done in advance through the festival website, newtownartsfestival.com. A map of the grounds and most performance and workshop schedules have already been updated; Snyder expects to have final schedules available by the end of Labor Day weekend, she said this week.

The website also offers a FAQ page, a new offering this year.

“We had so many calls and questions last year, especially as we got closer to the festival,” Snyder said in August. “These were the most-asked questions, and I just wanted to make it easy for people to find their answers, to have everything all together. I’m really proud of the website.”

Parking is free, with attendees asked to park at Reed School. Handicapped parking is available on the Fairfield Hills campus.

Kids of all ages are welcome at the arts festival, but pets are not.

Only service animals will be admitted into the festival area.

Friday Night Opening

On Friday, September 16, Newtown Arts Festival and Newtown Cultural Arts Commission will co-host, with Edmond Town Hall, a headlining concert by Amy Helm. Tickets are $40.

The evening will open with a cocktail hour at 5, with complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will also be operating.

The arts festival’s three previous chairs —Donna Mangiafico, Dr Paul Mangiafico, Terry Sagedy, and Jennifer Johnston Cebry — will also be attending, according to the current chair.

“The tenth year of the festival is a big deal for us,” Snyder said. “The past chairs have all been invited to join us for the cocktail event because we want to celebrate them, and also thank them for their time and work.”

Connecticut singer-songwriter Elle Sera has opening act honors at 7. Sera continues to celebrate her EP Little Firereleased in February.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Helm will follow at 8.

Tickets for Friday can be purchased through the arts festival website or EdmondTownHall.org.

Newtown Arts Festival, now in its tenth year, returns September 17-18 to the large playing fields at Fairfield Hills. A cocktail party and concert will open the weekend on Friday, September 16. —Ryan Patrick design

Newtown Arts Festival Chair Barbara Snyder with her twin granddaughters Eliza (left) and Abigail Lyons, at the 2021 Newtown Arts Festival. Snyder and the girls are all looking forward, she said, to the third weekend of this month, when the Tenth Newtown Arts Festival is presented at Fairfield Hills. —photo courtesy Barbara Snyder

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm, left, will be headlining this year’s Arts Festival Opening Concert, August 16 at Edmond Town Hall.

Connecticut singer-songwriter Elle Sera has opening act honors on September 16.

Mary Maki (left) and Andrea Zimmermann will share a booth at this year’s Newtown Arts Festival. The friends and authors will each debut a new book at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival. They will offer eight titles between them, including two published in August. —Kaaren Valenta photo