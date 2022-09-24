Newtown Arts Festival Draws Crowds From Across Connecticut

With two days of sunny weather and comfortable temperatures in the 70s, the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival drew large crowds over the weekend of September 17-18. Festival Chair Barbara Snyder said this week that while no final numbers are in, she thought there were 4,000 to 5,000 attendees this year.

Giant puppets, jugglers, and tight wire walkers from Circus Moves, Matica Arts and Sova Dance & Puppet Theater all took center stage when Newtown Arts Festival, now in its tenth year, returned to the large playing fields at Fairfield Hills.

“Circus Moves and Matica brought a fun, circus-like atmosphere to the festival, complete with aerial acts,” said Snyder. “This is the kind of atmosphere that we wanted to create — very interactive with the crowds.”

The festival offered more than 60 artisans, music all day long, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, performers from all fields of the arts, and free arts/crafts activities for kids of all ages.

Glass artists, jewelers, photographers, fine crafters, potters, fabric artists and others filled up all of this year’s available openings in Artisan Alley.

Snyder called the event a “great success.”

“Some people told me it was the nicest festival they’ve ever been to,” she added.

The goal, she said, was to offer things that no other arts festival does, to create a “unique experience.”

“We’re very ambitious,” said Snyder, who noted that she felt the Newtown Arts Festival is the “premier arts festival in the state.”

Joel Meledez, of Matica Arts, juggles while riding a Unicycle to the amusement of Adam LeWinter and his son, Roux, 2, of Middlebury, at the Newtown Arts Festival on September 18. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Lily Plumber (left) and Emily Braun, both 15 and of Newtown, share a snack at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Dancers from Station Dance Academy of Newtown perform at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival on September 17. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Chris Dougherty, a blacksmithing teacher at Brookfield Craft Center, shows off his trade at the Newtown Arts Festival on September 18. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Children try out a number of activities offered by Circus Moves of Bethel, at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival on September 17. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Melissa Kascak of Newtown watches her sons, Geoffrey, 9, and Eddie, 7, participate in a Weaving activity offered by Weaving Newtown at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival on September 18. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Two Newtown girls get their faces painted at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival on September 18. —Bee Photo, Taylor

Performers from Circus Moves at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival. —Marleen Cafarelli/Photo & Video Art Works

Dancers from Dance Etc of Newtown, one of a number of dance companies that performed at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival. —Marleen Cafarelli/Photo & Video Art Works

Two puppeteers from Sova Dance and Puppet Theater at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival. —Marleen Cafarelli/Photo & Video Art Works

Performers from Connecticut Dance perform Beauty and the Beast at the 2022 Newtown Arts Festival. —Marleen Cafarelli/Photo & Video Art Works