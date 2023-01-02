Newton’s Buerster carved his path later than most

Jan. 2—Drew Buerster had never played on a soccer pitch leading up to high school.

The Newton goalkeeper, though, made up for lost time rather quickly.

“He started with us as a sophomore, and I could tell he had what it took to be a goalie. He was fearless and athletic; we had never had that back there before,” Eagles head Coach Matt Creadore said. “As he got a little more experience, that first year he started was the COVID year, and he really grew into a leader, and this year, especially, he’s turned into a leader for these guys and stepped into that position.”

Creadore added that typically learning a complex sport like soccer can be difficult if you don’t start at a young age.

Buerster was different.

“Normally, it is, but he didn’t struggle. It’s nearly impossible to learn the Fundamentals and everything, especially at goalie, but he stepped in, and that COVID year helped him because there wasn’t a lot of pressure on us, Creadore said. “We won every game but one, and there was no postseason. I don’t want to say the season didn’t matter, but he had a season where there was less pressure on him to learn the ropes, which helped.”

Buerster finished his first season by allowing 15 goals and producing four clean sheets.

He then allowed 14 goals and had 13 clean sheets his junior year before a 10-clean sheet, 29-goals against season ended his prep career.

To Creadore, Buerster’s hard work and wanting to improve helped not only with that but with the team’s success, too.

“He’ll find workouts that he wants to do online and bring them to us as opposed to the other way around; different ways to warm up, different ways of doing things, and he was always looking to improve even without my direction,” Creadore said. “He’s one of the reasons we were as successful as we were. There were several key games that he kept us in that we wouldn’t have been kept in, and, likewise, last year was the same thing. He was Vital in keeping us in a lot of the games that allowed us to advance the way we had.

Story continues

“They kept the defense on their toes.”

But, although Buerster was excellent on the pitch, so was the defense in front of him.

Creadore acknowledged them, too, but also noted Buerster’s ability to communicate as a reason for getting everyone in the correct position.

“It’s good because they can work together. When you have a center-back and a goalie that communicate well with each other, you’ve got a good opportunity to be successful on the defensive end,” Creadore said. “We’ve had that since he’s been there. A lot of the communication has stemmed from him. He’s very vocal, and having that defense in front of him allows the easy stuff to be taken and handled by them, and we have a goalie that can come and take care of the hard stuff, and that’s what he did for us.”

——

GET TO KNOW DREW

What was your favorite moment from the season? “Winning regionals.”

What was the funniest moment from the season? “Nick Brody at practice kicked a ball, hit me in the back of the head, and then I chased him for ten minutes.”

What is your routine before, during, and after matches? “Before matches, we have a big speaker on the bus, and we blare music, getting in the right Mindset for the match, and then after, most of the time, when we were at home, there was always a volleyball match to go to afterwards.”

What is your favorite sport besides tennis? “Football.”

What is your favorite restaurant? “Taco Bell.”

If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? “Buy a souped-up truck.”

I need concert tickets to… “Lil’ Baby.”

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or [email protected]