Newton artist Heaton enjoys working in oils – Harvey County Now

By Wendy Nugent, Harvey County Now

NEWTON—Oil paint was the first medium that caught Newton artist Sean Heaton’s attention.

“You can work with it to create so many different kinds of textures and styles,” the artist said. “I love being able to layer color and work slowly to build up a picture. Graphite and charcoal are those basic tools that every artist should at least be familiar with. As basic as they are, they still have so much character to them and evoke a sense of timelessness.”

He likes working with them to make atmospheric images that evoke a type of stillness, he said.

He’s displayed work at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St., in Newton, and a few group shows that’ve been around.

“The 12×12 show at Carriage Factory and the Hard Wrought and Hand Made group show at City Arts are the most recent ones,” he said.

Heaton developed an interest in art in high school. Early on, he was introduced to renowned artists Monet, Matisse and Klimt. In high school, they took all the art classes they offered.

“I spent a lot of outside time practicing,” he said. “I went to Wichita State for a degree in painting and printmaking.”

Heaton learned a lot about impressionism in high school.

“I think my teachers loved that era of time in painting so it had a large effect on me,” Heaton said. “Funnily enough, I would only paint landscapes and still lives. I was very obsessed with the Kansas landscape. When I started college, something clicked in me and I started painting figures. At WSU, I learned a lot about conceptualizing an idea and putting it on canvas. I had to work hard to teach myself how to paint as well as how to talk about why I’m painting it.”

Heaton was close to his painting teachers in college.

“Levente was the head of the department and spent a lot of one-on-one time discussing my style, artist statement and how I could improve or add a bit of originality to my artwork,” Heaton said. “He always pushed me to work on the concepts and to think outside the box of what painting can be.”

Another mentor, Megan Ewert, instructed a drawing class in which he gained a lot of knowledge. He’d always turn to her for truthful critiques and Ewert didn’t hold back and always told him if he was being derivative or not giving it his all.

The best place to find Heaton’s work locally is Carriage Factory Art Gallery. He is also open to doing commissioned work. For those, he tends to stick with watercolor and graphite/charcoal because the turnaround time is so much faster. He has an Instagram account (@smheaton) and a website (seanmichael.art).

The local artist enjoys art.

“I like the feeling of transferring an image in my head to a canvas or paper,” Heaton said. “It takes a lot of self-control, time and patience to really hone a skill and that’s what I’m after. It’s pretty selfish really. I just want to make paintings and drawings that satisfy my needs for self-improvement.”

Heaton’s favorite piece he’s done is “Revival Jam,” which is a piece he’s never felt he completed and kept working on it until he had to make himself stop.

“I still think about it and have it hanging in my studio next to where I work,” Heaton said. “I plan on repainting or revisiting it in some way soon.”

There is at least one reason Heaton makes art.

“I create art as a way to meditate and focus my mind,” he said. “It’s a very busy world we live in and a very digital connection we have to most people or things. Creating art is very analog and real feeling. It grounds me and helps me relieve stress and achieve clarity.”

Heaton also focuses on printmaking.

“Although my main focus is painting and drawing, Printmaking has become a large part of my work as well,” he said. “During college, I found the Printmaking community to be really inviting and fun. I love trading prints and working on large projects with others.”

Seaton isn’t the only person in his family who enjoys fine art.

“My dad plays the drums and is responsible for introducing me to music in general,” he said. “My grandfather was a band director, my Grandma painted and my older brother is way better at drawing than I am.”