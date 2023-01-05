Newspaper and arts council have highlighted arts in Westerville

For nearly 20 years, lovers of the arts have read about upcoming exhibits, classes, concerts, theatrical performances and more in the monthly column “ArtsLine,” published by the Westerville News & Public Opinion.

With the efforts of the Arts Council of Westerville in compiling the details and offering commentary, the newspaper has given Readers the scoop on when, where and how to enjoy the arts in and around Westerville.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

Originally adopted as the “arts commission” – a Subcommittee under the Westerville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in 1997 – the Westerville Arts Council met for the first time as a standalone organization Feb. 27, 2003.

The influence of the arts has grown immensely in 20 years as the Arts Council’s prime goal has remained the same: increasing participation in and appreciation of the arts in Westerville. The ArtsLine column has helped shine a spotlight on the cultural arts.

