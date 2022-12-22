News | WVU Libraries

Posted by Monte Maxwell.

December 21st, 2022

Evansdale Library Director Martha Yancey (second from left) poses with Meshea Poore, vice president and chief diversity officer for the WVU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Amena Anderson, Assistant Director of the WVU ADVANCE Center; Karen Diaz, Dean of WVU Libraries; and Maryann Reed, WVU provost.

The WVU Faculty Justice Network has honored Evansdale Library Director Martha Yancey for more than 25 years of outstanding leadership and service to Faculty and students.

Yancey has worked for WVU Libraries since 1996. She is also the Access, User Services, and Resource Sharing Librarian, and the subject liaison for African American Children’s Literature, Children’s Literature, Counseling, and Education. She is the Chair of the Open Educational Resources Committee and was instrumental in the creation of the WVU Libraries Diversity Residency Program. She is a former President of the Western Pennsylvania & West Virginia Chapter of the Association of College and Research Libraries and the West Virginia Library Association. In 2014, her research was published in the Journal of Information Literacy.

Although Yancey initially planned to become a public librarian, she worked as a school media specialist and teacher before her career as an academic librarian at WVU. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, gardening, and collecting dishes. Her collection has previously been on display at Evansdale Library.