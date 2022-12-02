News & Rumors Around The NBA: Suns, Kings, Pacers, Lakers, Trade Talks, More

In this week’s Episode of The Fast Break PodcastFastbreak is FanNation’s NBA Insider and Reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fastbreak’s Ben Stinar to discuss where things stand in the NBA at the quarter mark of the season, as well as some key topics relating to teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and more!

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button