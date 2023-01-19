News: LIV Golf, Tappen, Telemundo & US Soccer

LIV Golf finds a network to carry its 2023 event schedule. Plus: a familiar face joins the NBC Big Ten sideline coverage and US Soccer makes a deal for its Spanish-language rights.

LIV Golf to make a deal with the CW Network

Per a Sports Illustrated report, the CW Network will showcase all 14 LIV Golf events. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but SI‘s report states that it is likely to be a revenue-sharing agreement without a rights fee paid, a rarity in sports media negotiations. The Saudi-backed league may have eschewed TV revenue concerns to get a network that could grow the league the best. The CW Network has a reach of more than 220 US markets and a younger target audience than other networks. CW has no sports programming and is more associated with syndicated, often young adult targeted, programming, including popular shows like Riverdale, Supernaturaland The Flash. LIV Golf will begin its season on February 24 at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. (Sports Illustrated 1.17)

Kathryn Tappen to take NBC Big Ten sideline role

According to The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, Kathryn Tappen will be NBC’s sideline Reporter for their primetime Big Ten football matchups. Most recently, Tappen was the sideline reporter for NBC’s Notre Dame football coverage and was also a part of NBC’s NHL and golf coverage teams. Tappen joins studio host Mary Taylor and broadcast duo Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge as part of NBC’s Big Ten team. (Marchand 1.17)

US Soccer makes Spanish-language rights deal with Telemundo

US Soccer came to terms with Telemundo on a four-year deal to broadcast more than 20 US men’s and women’s soccer matches each year. The rights previously belonged to TelevisaUnivsion when it was packaged with MLS matches. After serving as the US Spanish-language home during the 2022 Men’s World Cup, Telemundo also has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the 2024 Olympic Games, and the 2026 Men’s World Cup. The English-language rights for US Soccer matches are currently held by Warner Bros Discovery Sports and HBO as part of an eight year deal that also started in 2023. (The Athletic 1.17)