News: Kalidou Koulibaly Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

Kalidou Koulibaly’s volley against Tottenham Hotspur was enough for the Senegalese defender to be put forward as a Premier League goal of the month contender.

The 31-year-old scored the first goal of the game when Marc Cucurella was able to deliver a perfect corner into the box where Koulibaly managed to adjust himself and unleash a powerful volley beating Hugo Lloris and opening the defender’s goal-scoring account.

