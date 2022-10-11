News-Herald girls soccer Top of the Crop for Oct. 11—News-Herald

TOP OF THE CROP

Girls soccer

1: (1) Chagrin Falls 5-4-5

2: (2) Kenston 11-3-1

3: (3) West Geauga 9-3-4

4: (4) Berkshire 15-1

5: (5) Mentor 6-6-4

6: (7) Mayfield 9-5-2

7: (8) Gilmour 8-5-2

8: (10) Kirtland 8-4-4

9: (6) Hawken 8-5-1

10: (9) NDCL 7-6-1

Watch list: Riverside (8-4-2), Beaumont (10-6), Andrews Osborne (8-2), Wickliffe (10-4-1), Madison (4-10-1), North (7-6-3 )

