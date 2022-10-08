News: Corso, Pac-12, NBA-ESPN, Jones

Lee Corso missed College Gameday for a second-straight week, but is expected to return next week. Plus: Pac-12 media rights have hit the open market, ESPN is making yet another tweak to its ever-changing NBA studio, and Bomani Jones has a new deal with ESPN.

Corso Misses Gameday again, but expected back next week

ESPN “College Gameday” Analyst Lee Corso missed the show for a second-straight week, but is feeling “much better” and is expected to return next week, his colleagues said on-air Saturday. Corso was absent from “Gameday” last week after falling ill and per Kirk Herbstreit was under doctor’s orders not to travel for this week’s show. (ESPN)

Pac-12 rights hit open market

Sports Business Journal and the San Jose Mercury-News reported Friday that the Pac-12’s exclusive negotiating window with incumbent Broadcasters ESPN and FOX has expired and that its rights will now hit the open market. Per the Mercury-News, the conference’s negotiations are expected to include a digital company — Amazon or Apple — along with the incumbents and potentially other bidders. (SBJ 10.7, Mercury-News 10.7)

Malika Andrews gets Wednesday NBA role

ESPN has named Malika Andrews the host of its Wednesday night NBA studio coverage, replacing Michael Eaves in the role. Andrews is the third-different host in as many years for the Wednesday shows, which were hosted by Stephen A. Smith from 2019-21. Mike Greenberg remains the primary host of ESPN/ABC NBA coverage and will host the NBA Finals for a second-straight year. In related news, ESPN on Thursday debuted a new theme song and graphics for its NBA coverage. The previous theme — “Fastbreak” by Nonstop Music — had been in use since 2004 on ABC and since 2006 on ESPN, and the previous graphics package had been in use since 2016. (ESPN PR)

Bomani Jones reaches new extension with ESPN