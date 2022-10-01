News: Corso, Big Ten, NBA analysts and more

Lee Corso missed College Gameday due to illness Saturday, but is said to be OK. Plus: the Big Ten is reportedly Pursuing another media rights deal and more expansion; news on NBA broadcasters; and more.

Corso Misses Gameday, but said to be OK

ESPN college football Analyst Lee Corso missed Saturday’s edition of “College Gameday” as he was “feeling a little bit under the weather,” per host Rece Davis. Corso was checked out by doctors and is said to be feeling much better. Corso, 87, has been with “Gameday” since its inception in 1993 and with ESPN since 1987. Saturday marked the first “Gameday” sans-Corso — and his trademark headgear pick — in recent memory. Two years ago, he spent the entire season contributing to “Gameday” from his home but did not miss an episode.

Big Ten Pursuing additional rights deal and more expansion

The Big Ten is Pursuing an additional media rights deal that would likely trigger a new round of expansion, CBS Sports reported this week. The conference is said to be interested in a deal with Amazon Prime that, if large enough, would result in the conference absorbing four more Pac-12 teams. The Big Ten is adding USC and UCLA in 2024 and next season begins a new media rights deal with Fox Sports, CBS and NBC. Under a potential additional rights deal, the Big Ten’s fourth partner would be limited to lower tier games each week — “the fifth, sixth or seventh pick” per CBS.

Crawford said to replace Wade on TNT; Redick gets an extension

Turner Sports is expected to name Jamal Crawford the replacement for Dwyane Wade is on its Tuesday NBA studio team, the New York Post reported this week. Crawford has made guest appearances on Turner in recent years. The Post also reported this week that ESPN has reached a contract extension with NBA Analyst JJ Redickwho will work an expanded schedule of games this season. In other news involving NBA broadcasters, lead ESPN/ABC play-by-play voice Mike Breen lost his home in a house fire this week, but he and his family were unharmed.

Plus: LIV rights, Pro Bowl, Disney-Sling