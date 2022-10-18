News | About the College | College of Arts and Sciences

Written by Karen L. Bystrom

Ken Allan, PhD, Associate Professor, Art History, and Charles M. Tung, PhD, Professor, English, co-organized a seminar, “Survival is Insufficient: Infrastructures of Preservation and Transmission,” at the Association for the Study of the Arts of the Present (ASAP) Conference at UCLA, Sept 15-18, 2022 Allan’s paper, “Radio/Aether: Wallace Berman’s Verifax Collages and LIFE Magazine as a ‘Medium’ for the Sixties,” considered the artist’s use of the Magazine as an Archive and the emergence of information theory during the postmodern turn in the arts. Tung’s paper, “Critical University Studies in Deep Time,” focused on contemporary representations of educational institutions and scenes of learning against a backdrop of seed banks, survivalist libraries, and bunkers. Allan serves on the ASAP board as Secretary.

P. Sven ArvidsonPhD, Professor and Director of Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies, published “Reverent Awe and the Field of Consciousness” in the peer-reviewed Philosophy journal Human Studies.

Dominic CodyKramersMFA, Associate Teaching Professor, Performing Arts and Arts Leadership, is designing sound for Seattle Shakespeare Company’s production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, featuring the acting and musical talents of Dean Powers’ son, Hersh. The play opens October 28 and runs thru November 20.

Serena CosgrovePhD, Associate Professor, International Studies, and her co-editors, Wendi Bellanger, PhD, and Irina Carlota Silber, PhD, are happy to share the news that their book, Higher Education, State Repression, and Neoliberal Reform in Nicaragua: Reflections from a University under Fire, has just been published by Routledge. This innovative volume makes a key contribution to debates around the role of the university as a space of resistance by highlighting the liberatory practices undertaken to oppose dual pressures of state repression and neoliberal reform at the Universidad Centroamericana (UCA) in Nicaragua. With a range of Contributors from Nicaragua and Central Americanist Scholars in the US, including the editors, one of the chapters was authored by Andrew Gorvetzian, who graduated in 2015 from Seattle University with a double major in International Studies and Spanish.

Elizabeth Dale, PhD, Associate Professor, Nonprofit Leadership, co-authored an article with Nicole Plastino, MNPL ’20. Dale, EJ, & Plastino, NJ (2022). Giving With Pride: Considering Participatory Grantmaking in an Anti-Racist, LGBTQ+ Community Foundation. The Foundation Review, 14(1).

Amelia Seraphia DerrMSW, PhD, Associate Professor, Social Work, will present a paper at The Council on Social Work Education Annual Conference in Anaheim on November 12, “Educating for Self and Community Care: Sustaining Students in their Social (Justice) Work.”

Fade EadahPhD, Assistant Professor, Psychology, had an article, “Teaching Agents to Understand Teamwork: Evaluating and Predicting Collective Intelligence as a Latent Variable via Hidden Markov Models,” accepted for Computers in Human Behavior, a top Multidisciplinary journal in Psychology. The article shows a new method for predicting future behavior in teamwork based on past behavior, which will allow for AI to (eventually) appropriately time interventions.

Gabriella Gutiérrez y MuhsPhD, Professor, Modern Languages ​​and Women Gender, and Sexuality Studies, delivered the Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Keynote Address for the EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University.

Janet Hayatshahi, MFA, Assistant Professor, Performing Arts and Arts Leadership, was Interviewed by American Theater for “Zharia O’Neal Is Sound Theatre’s First William S. Yellow Robe Playwright.”

Jacqueline HelfgottPhD, Professor, Criminal Justice and Director, Crime & Justice Research Center, was Interviewed for “Las Vegas Murders on Mass Shootings’ Anniversary is Coincidence, Experts Say.”

Audrey Hudgins, EdD, Clinical Associate Professor, Matteo Ricci Institute, with Seattle University student, Cullin Egge, and a colleague and student from Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla, Guillermo Yrizar and Metztli Chavez, presented “Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL): A Tool for Global Citizenship ” at the 2022 American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) Conference on Global Learning. She has been invited to write a chapter called “Global experiential learning: (De)Constructing Housing Justice in Tijuana, Mexico” to be included in the book, Critical Innovations in Global Development Studies Pedagogy.

Kira MausethPhD, Senior Instructor, Psychology, appeared in “Hundreds of thousands of kids with mental health needs aren’t receiving necessary help,” an interview that appeared nationally and on KOMO 4. Also, as co-lead of the Behavioral Health Strike Team for the Washington State Department of Health, talks about her work in with the Northwest Mental Health Technology Transfer Center in “Training and Supporting Healthcare Leadership during the COVID Pandemic”, published in the latest issue of Elevatea publication of the Public Health Learning Network.

James MilesMFA, Assistant Professor, Performing Arts and Arts Leadership, presented “It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop” with Dr Jason Rawls from Ohio University, emcee/teacher Vinson ‘Wordsworth’ Johnson, and emcee/teaching artist John ‘Lil Sci’ Robinson at the Teach Better Conference in Akron, OH, October 14 and 15.

Quinton Morris, DMA, Associate Professor, Violin, will be honored as a recipient of the Distinguished “Pathfinder Award” by the Puget Sound Association of Phi Beta Kappa. This award reflects the imagery on the Distinguished Phi Beta Kappa key, a hand pointing to the stars and is given to those individuals who “encourage others to seek new Worlds to discover, pathways to explore, and Untouched destinations to reach. The people, businesses , and institutions honored do something to broaden peoples’ interests in active Intellectual accomplishments; they reach beyond ordinary routine, beyond the regular requirement of their lives and jobs, in order to break new Intellectual ground and/or inspire others to do so”. Morris is being honored for his Scholarship and community work as an Educator and youth Advocate through his work with his nonprofit organization, Key to Change. Morris will receive the Distinguished award on November 17.

Patrick SchoettmerPhD, Associate Teaching Professor, Political Science, was Interviewed for “Senate candidates spar over coffee, crime in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood,” on KOMO 4.

Kirsten Moana Thompson, PhD, Professor and Director, Film Studies, and Theiline Pigott-McCone Endowed Chair (2022-24), delivered a keynote address “The Doors of Perception: Scintillating Light and Stuttering, Starburst Animation” at the Conference on Color, Bern Lichtspiel Kinemathek, Switzerland, September 25-28, 2022. She published “Introduction to Animation and Advertising”, Malcolm Cook and Kirsten Moana Thompson, Handbook Animation Studies, (In German) eds. Franziska Bruckner, Julia Eckel, Maike Reinerth, and Erwin Feyersinger. Springer, (forthcoming) 2022. She also presented the conference paper, “Indigeneity, Corporate and alt right Appropriations: Fantasies of the Pacific, from Moana to Aquaman, New Zealand Studies Association (NZSA), Marseille, France, July 5-8, 2022.

Charles M. Tung, PhD, Professor and Chair, English, published a chapter, “Clocks: Modernist Heterochrony and the Contemporary Big Clock,” in The Edinburgh Companion to Modernism and Technology, edited by Alex Goody and Ian Whittington. In this piece, Tung argues: “When powered by modernist clockwork, the big clock of human civilization and the time of the planet – the clock that seems to preside over scenes of an Ultimate fate, an Absolute break and temporal reset, and even over omega-point Fantasies of the death of time itself – ticks in a most peculiar way. The enlarged order of modernism’s clocks reveals not only that time is elapsing differently in different reference frames, but also that the present and the experience afforded by it are shot through unevenly with a variety of temporal rates and scales.”

Mariela López Velarde, Assistant Professor, PhD, Spanish, Modern Languages ​​and Cultures, was an invited speaker at the series of conferences entitled The future of internationalization in Jesuit Universities. It was a forum organized by AUSJAL (Asociación de Universidades confiadas a la Compañía de Jesús de América Latina/ Association of Universities Entrusted to the Society of Jesus in Latin America) dedicated to the discussion and dialogue about the integration of the international dimension of the work done in Jesuit Universities around the world.