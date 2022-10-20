News | About the College | College of Arts and Sciences

Written by Karen L. Bystrom

Students

Brian Bledsoe, Master of Arts in Criminal Justice candidate and Seattle Police Department Micro-Community Policing Research Team Analyst, is Featured in a “Western Society of Criminology Student Spotlight” in the Fall 2022 issue of Western Criminologist.

Alumni

A flurry of news from MFA in Arts Leadership alumni:

Two alumni joined the staff of ArtsWA. Adetola (Ade) AbatanMFA ’22, Project Manager for the Art in Public Places (AIPP) team and Ashley MarshallMFA ’21, Administrative Assistant with the Grants to Organizations team.

Jackson Cooper, MFA ’22, is profiled in Southern Theater Magazine as one of six rising leaders in “The Future of Fundraising.” He was also appointed by the Seattle City Council to serve as a Commissioner for Seattle’s LGBTQ Commission.

Danielle McCluneMFA ’21, was appointed to the Seattle Arts Commission.

Courtney Brunell, MPA ’14, is the new City Administrator in Buckley, Washington.

Debra EntenmanBA, Political Science ’03, 47th District Representative, recently talked with students in Professor Zachary Wood’s urban public policy class.

Cyrus FineBA, Business, Music minor, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, was profiled in Seattle Agent Magazine.

Hailey Spencer, BA, English and Creative Writing ’17, published her first book of poetry, “Stories for When the Wolves Arrive.” About her time with us in the English Department, Hailey writes: “When I transferred to Seattle U in 2015 as a Junior, I wasn’t sure I’d actually finish my degree. Very few people knew how much I was struggling at the time, but my mental health had taken a downturn in my sophomore year of college and was slow to recover. I am not exaggerating when I say that my first quarter in the SU English Department was the first time in months that I saw a clear path forward that felt right to me. I am writing this on the train to Portland for the launch of my debut Poetry collection. I would not be here now if I hadn’t been there, seven years ago. I think of my time at Seattle University with so much love towards all of the Faculty that took the time to care for me and guide me.”