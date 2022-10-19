News | About the College | College of Arts and Sciences

Written by Karen L. Bystrom

Quinton Morris, DMA, Associate Professor, Violin, recently Interviewed SU President Eduardo Peñalver for the Unmute the Voices video series. They discuss a number of topics including his presidency at SU, and other fun topics like his personal taste in music and taking his son to Suzuki violin lessons. He also provides some good advice for anyone looking to make the next big step in their careers or lives. Watch here.

Dr. Morris, Inaugural Artist-Scholar-in-Residence at Classical KING, hosts Unmute The Voices which celebrates BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) artistry in Classical music by highlighting compositions and performances by BIPOC artists and seeks to Accelerate the development of equity in Classical music by increasing the visibility of the BIPOC community in Classical music and to encourage their inclusion in the art form. The program includes classical music composed by people from BIPOC communities, performances by artists of color, and interviews with artists.

He is also the executive director and founder of Key to Change, a non-profit violin and viola studio serving South King County, where he works to create opportunities for young musicians of color and those from underserved, lower socio-economic backgrounds.