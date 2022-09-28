Newport Recreation accepting registration for Youth Basketball Program

The Newport Recreation Division is now accepting registrations for Competitive Travel Basketball, the Instructional Basketball Program, and Recreation Basketball League.

Competitive Travel Basketball:

Competitive regional play will be taking part in the Rhode Island Metro West Basketball Division. This interest list will be used to generate the number of teams based on age groupings. A deposit of $50 is required to join the interest list and full payment must be made by December 1st. Tryouts will be scheduled once sign-ups are complete.

*Registration is open to Residents and non-residents/ You must register by 10/15/22

The formation of teams is dependent upon the number of sign-ups and parent Volunteer coaches. Without sufficient sign-ups and Volunteer coaches, teams will not be formed. Deposits will be refunded in the event that teams do not go forward. If you are interested in coaching, please email Dave Vieira at [email protected]

Recreation League

Beginning December 3rd, the Newport Recreation Department will host an in-house recreational basketball program open for players of all levels looking to improve their gameplay through skill development work and refereed scrimmage games on Saturdays (no Standings or results will be recorded). League is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8. Program to take place at the Martin Recreation Center (The Hut). Dates are listed below.

Dates: DEC 3, 10, 17 JAN 7, 14, 21, 28 FEB 4, 11, 18, 25 MAR 4

Cost: Early Registration (before 10/31/2022) – Resident $100 Non-Resident $120

Registration after 10/31/2022 – Resident $120 Non-Resident $140

**Resident Registration is now open. Non-Resident Registration begins 10/10/2022.

**Deadline to register November 14, 2022**

Instructional Basketball Program

Beginning in January 2023, the Newport Recreation Department will host an instructional basketball program designed for beginner boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade. The program is designed to introduce the Fundamentals of the game with a focus on drills and fun activities and less on gameplay. The program will take place at the Martin Recreation Center (The Hut) on Thursday afternoons.

Thursdays January 6, 2023-February 9, 2023 4 pm-4:45 pm

Dates: JAN 5, 12, 19, 26 FEB 2, 9

Cost: Early Registration (before 10/31/2022) – Resident $60 Non-Resident $80

Registration after 10/31/2022 – Resident $80 Non-Resident $100

**Resident Registration is now open. Non-Resident Registration begins 10/10/2022.

**Deadline to register November 14, 2022**

Scholarships are available! Register on Community Pass: Register.communitypass.net/CityOfNewport

For more information, please visit: www.cityofnewport.com/basketball

More from What’sUpNewp