Newport Performing Arts Center Board hires national consultant, Hopeful of Reviving fundraising effort

The board of the Newport Performing Arts Center has hired a national theater consultant, Hopeful of Revitalizing its fundraising efforts to Restore the historic Opera House on Washington Square to its former opulence.

The Restoration project has been ongoing for more than two decades, a massive project that once was projected to cost $26 million, and now has escalated considerably because of inflation and supply chain issues.

“We are truly excited about the recent positive support for this project,” said John Cratin, chair of the NPAC Board of Directors. “The renewed energy ‘post Covid’ is becoming apparent and we anticipate seeing this project move to a new level in 2023!”

Cratin and his board are committed to restoring the theater, first opened in 1867 as a 1,217-seat performing arts center that in later years became a movie house, closing in 2010.

They are banking on the expertise of the Palmer Westport Group of Santa Fe, New Mexico, a national historic theater consulting firm, to help revitalize a fundraising effort that has apparently stalled in recent years.

What’sUpNewp posed several questions to NPAC. While in many areas, NPAC was not specific, especially relative to funds raised, they did provide considerable insight into the organization’s efforts. Here is what they said:

What’sUpNewp: In March, you said it appeared costs had escalated 10 to 25 percent from the original $26 million budget. Is that still accurate, or have costs escalated further? What is the latest projection for the project’s total cost? You also indicated that with escalating costs, the board would have to consider streamlining the initial design, without sacrificing the audience experience. Additionally, you said that making “radical changes” to the design was unrealistic. Have there been revisions to the original design? What impact has inflation and supply chain issues played in escalating costs, and any delays in the timeline?

NPAC: While the overall scope of the project has not changed, we acknowledge that inflation and escalation will impact the final costs. We will continue to work with our contractor as the Capital Campaign progresses to monitor these factors.

And while the goal remains a late 2023 re-opening, Cratin said the goal is “realistically the spring of 2024,”


What’sUpNewp: In March, you said the board’s focus was on fundraising. Has that been the case? How much has been raised in recent months? How much has been raised from individuals, government, corporations, grants? Who are the biggest donors?

NPAC: In August 2022, NPAC engaged the services of the Palmer Westport Group (PWG), a nationally renowned historic theater consulting firm, to assist us with our planning and fundraising.

What’sUpNewp: You had said the board was seeking some $4 million in federal and state tax credits and would be applying for grants. Did you receive the tax credits? And, if so, what was the breakdown of federal and state tax credits? If you haven’t received them, are you still hopeful of receiving them? Have you been applying for Grants – which ones – and what Grants If any, what have you received in grants?

NPAC – Yes, NPAC has qualified for historic tax credits. These cash funds are not allocated until the Qualifying project components are completed and approved.

What’sUpNewp: Have there been any changes in personnel? Any changes in the board makeup? Leadership? Contractor, or architect?

NPAC: Regarding personnel, Melissa Quinn has been advanced to the position of Managing Director. Melissa will manage the organization’s administrative activities and provide support to the new capital campaign team. Melissa is a long-time Aquidneck Island resident, a Graduate of Boston Conservatory (at Berklee) and, in addition to her professional administrative career, has performed as both Principal Clarinet and concert soloist for over 20 years with regional community orchestras and ensembles.

We expect to undertake a search for an Executive Director in 2023. Following the appointment of the successful candidate for that position, we will populate the remaining positions appropriately as we move closer to construction and opening.

