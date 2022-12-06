Newport Performing Arts Center Board hires national consultant, Hopeful of Reviving fundraising effort

The board of the Newport Performing Arts Center has hired a national theater consultant, Hopeful of Revitalizing its fundraising efforts to Restore the historic Opera House on Washington Square to its former opulence. The Restoration project has been ongoing for more than two decades, a massive project that once was projected to cost $26 million, and now has escalated considerably because of inflation and supply chain issues. “We are truly excited about the recent positive support for this project,” said John Cratin, chair of the NPAC Board of Directors. “The renewed energy ‘post Covid’ is becoming apparent and we anticipate seeing this project move to a new level in 2023!” Cratin and his board are committed to restoring the theater, first opened in 1867 as a 1,217-seat performing arts center that in later years became a movie house, closing in 2010. They are banking on the expertise of the Palmer Westport Group of Santa Fe, New Mexico, a national historic theater consulting firm, to help revitalize a fundraising effort that has apparently stalled in recent years. What’sUpNewp posed several questions to NPAC. While in many areas, NPAC was not specific, especially relative to funds raised, they did provide considerable insight into the organization’s efforts. Here is what they said: What’sUpNewp: In March, you said it appeared costs had escalated 10 to 25 percent from the original $26 million budget. Is that still accurate, or have costs escalated further? What is the latest projection for the project’s total cost? You also indicated that with escalating costs, the board would have to consider streamlining the initial design, without sacrificing the audience experience. Additionally, you said that making “radical changes” to the design was unrealistic. Have there been revisions to the original design? What impact has inflation and supply chain issues played in escalating costs, and any delays in the timeline? NPAC: While the overall scope of the project has not changed, we acknowledge that inflation and escalation will impact the final costs. We will continue to work with our contractor as the Capital Campaign progresses to monitor these factors. And while the goal remains a late 2023 re-opening, Cratin said the goal is “realistically the spring of 2024,”



What’sUpNewp: In March, you said the board’s focus was on fundraising. Has that been the case? How much has been raised in recent months? How much has been raised from individuals, government, corporations, grants? Who are the biggest donors?

NPAC: In August 2022, NPAC engaged the services of the Palmer Westport Group (PWG), a nationally renowned historic theater consulting firm, to assist us with our planning and fundraising.

PWG conducted a Planning Study in October during which PWG’s principal, Susan Palmer, tested the interest and capacity to support a campaign, and sought input on the organizational, programmatic, and architectural plans.

Susan presented her report to the NPAC Board and Review Panel in November. Her findings concluded that with professional planning and leadership, a campaign to complete the Restoration would be supported and successful. Furthermore, we are in the midst of our annual appeal fundraising which will conclude at the end of the year. At that time, we will be able to apprise you of the success of that campaign.

Incorporating the findings and recommendations of the PWG Planning Study Report, we will resume a vigorous capital campaign effort in early 2023. Previous and future campaign donors will be consulted regarding their preferences for anonymity and/or publication of their gifts. We will proceed with the publication of those gifts as directed by the donors.

What’sUpNewp: You were projecting a late 2023 re-opening, but more “realistically the spring of 2024.” Is that still the timeframe?

NPAC: The progress of our capital campaign will impact the schedule We will continue to work with our contractors for the most accurate estimates on project costs and timing.