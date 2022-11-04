Newnan basketball recognizes its past

Before you can plan out where you are going, you must understand where you come from.

That was the philosophy of Newnan Cougar Head Basketball Coach Trent Gatzemeyer on Thursday night when the 2022 Newnan basketball team returned to its beginning.

A Newnan High School basketball scrimmage game presented a little snapshot of the city’s sports history with recognition of players from the 1969 and 1970 Central High School basketball teams.

The game was in the Gymnasium of what is now the Central Education Center, part of the West Georgia Technical College campus in Newnan. But before 1970, it was the Gymnasium of Central High School, the Black high school during the days of segregated schools.

The Cougars basketball program and Derrick Teagle, founder of the Empowered 4 Life Ministry, put the evening together to connect the past to the present and to celebrate a precious time for so many.

Segregation in schools was officially ended in 1954 by the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

It took nearly 20 years and a court order to reach Newnan, however. In 1966, the school system decided to offer a freedom-of-choice plan rather than fully integrating the schools. In 1969, a US District Court ordered full desegregation of the schools, and in the 1970-71 school year, the schools integrated fully.

Before integration in 1970, black students went to Central High School, and white students attended Newnan. Once Central students became Newnan High School students, it was a difficult transition, according to Steve Shavers, one of the basketball players recognized on Thursday.

“It was hard,” Shavers said. “The way they treated us, the way they looked at us as a lower class.”

He tried to treat his new white classmates the same as treated his Black classmates, but he said some of them didn’t take it well.

Once again, the proud Central gym was open, crowded, and vibrant. Alumni came to celebrate, observe, and mostly listen to the memories of a time and place from their youth.

Shavers was pleased to be back in his old school gym, he said.

“Oooo-oooo,” Shavers said, flashing a big grin. “It still looks the same, though.”

His former teammate Lewis Zackery agreed.

“It brings back real good, strong memories,” Zackery said. “When we played ball, the bleachers were full – both sides.”

Zackery was a star sophomore on the 1970 Central Panthers basketball team. He had the height and skill to dominate the court and the personality to dominate the hallways and classrooms of the school.

He transitioned to Newnan High School after integration, where he continued to star, and graduated in 1972. On Thursday, he was back home, telling stories and living the moment. They even took a celebratory lap around the gym and shook hands with everyone in attendance.

Zackery brought along a scrapbook filled with newspaper articles of his time on the court, both as a Central High School player and as a Newnan High School player. It had been lovingly created by his mother, he said.

As people Flipped through it, the Memories came flooding back. Glenda Wortham, also a Central High School student, pointed out people she knew as she looked at the pictures.

The recognition on Thursday was just the beginning of what Teagle, the team and the coaches had planned. The event had started as a service project that would teach the students some of their history, he said.

“The best history is to learn what happened before you,” Teagle said.

Some of the students had that history right in front of them.

Zackery’s grandson, Darius, is a senior on the current Newnan basketball team and is counted on to be a leader by Coach Gatzemeyer. For a couple of hours, they shared the same court; basketball, family and life came full circle.

Darius said that his grandfather loved basketball and coached him whenever he could.

“He’s like, ‘It’s a heart thing. You gotta have heart to play this game,'” Darius said.

It was great to see him honored, the teen said.

The gym itself oozes memories, moments and time. Stories were told about the swimming pool behind the gym, how the players dressed up on game day (coat and tie) and the effect Coach Henry Seldon had on the community.

Shavers also had a message for Darius and the other young basketball players: “Get their lessons, stay in school … try to do the best they can.”

There will be another recognition at a game later, Teagle said. Additionally, they will create a documentary about the school starting with the event on Thursday, they said.

Next week, the Newnan Cougars basketball team will embark on their current season, and the Central gym will again go quiet. But those memories still live there, and those stories must be told and heard over time.

Newnan Times-Herald Reporter Laura Camper contributed to this story.

