Newman Volleyball Perseveres in 5 Set Thriller over Assumption

The Lady Cards fought quite the battle at home last night against Assumption. Assumption got down to business immediately by challenging our block and anticipating our every offensive move. We not only were down 2 sets, but also lost one of our starting players when she went down with a knee injury late in the second set. We had to dig deep, and deep we dug right to the 5th set,

We adjusted our block, better integrated our middle hitters into the offense, and served fearlessly the last 3 sets. Closing a seemingly impossible gap of 1-7 in the 5th set, we rallied, battled, and left the court victoriously. The girls showed a phenomenal display of desire and grit!

Thanks to Newman Assistant Coach Ashley Lange for the match summary

Final Scores

19-25, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23, 16-14

Stat Leaders

Kills- Lily Shields 14, Camille Sobolewski 11

Aces– Lily Shields 4

digs- Paige Reeves 23, Paige Guld 21, Grace Carlson 20

Blocks- Camille, Ashley Jankowski, and Mel Severson 3

Assists- Paige Guld 22, Lily Shields 15

Assumption stats requested, not provided

