Newman Volleyball Falls to Edgar

The Lady Cards competed on home court against Edgar Tuesday night with a disappointing loss of 0-3. Even with a confident lead in the first set and an unfortunate injury that sidelined one of Edgar’s starting players, we didn’t execute and capitalize on our momentum. We slipped into some serious serve receive errors that plagued us in set 2 as well. We dropped the first set 24-26 and couldn’t recover enough to battle Edgar’s pointed serves and scrappy defense. The girls tried valiantly for the remainder of the match, but without our consistent passing, our offense had little impact on our opponent.

Final Scores

NHS 0 Edgar 3 24-26 14-25 21-25

Stat Leaders

Kills Lily Shields 8, Paige Reeves 7

Assists Paige Guld 11, Lily Shields 10

digs Lily Shields 18, Grace Carlson and Annika Svennes 16

Blocks Camille Sobolewski 3

